Bills Biggest Concern Entering Training Camp That Could Derail Buffalo's Season

Now that the stench of the Buffalo Bills’ new alternate jersey reveal has faded, it’s time to get back to the matter at hand, which is NFL training camp.

The Bills enter camp with a number of concerns as they forge ahead with first-year head coach Joe Brady, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and a number of other staff and personnel changes that have been set forth over the past several months.

Their top concern to begin their time at St. John Fisher University this summer is the Bills’ lack of depth across various positions on the defensive side of the ball. Beginning at linebacker, the Bills don’t have much beyond incumbent starter Terrel Bernard, who is expected to be paired with either Dorian Williams, who has never assumed a full-time starting role, or rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr. And even Bernard was a big-time concern a year ago.

At cornerback, the Bills’ top option, Christian Benford, is as reliable as it gets. But then you have Maxwell Hairston, who hasn’t even been declared a starter a year after he was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, rookie Davison Igbinosun and a number of other uninspiring candidates for reserve roles beyond the team’s top three on the depth chart.

Moving to the defensive line, Ed Oliver was banged up throughout the 2025 season, and it’s tough to count on his services for a full 17-game schedule until we see him on the field, at the very least, during training camp. Deone Walker seems to be on the rise as a second-year player. But what else do the Bills have up front that is striking fear in any of its opponents up front? The answer is nothing.

Now, let’s assess where things might go from here over the next few weeks at camp.

Analyzing the Bills’ linebacker position

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I recently provided my perspective on the Bills’ depth chart entering training camp, and I have Joe Andreessen and 2026 free-agent addition Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles as the next two up if Bernard, Williams or Elarms-Orr are injured or fail to measure up. That’s worrisome to think we could see an extended stretch of either Andreessen or Flannigan-Fowles in a significant role.

The next-best choice would be Keonta Jenkins, but he doesn't inspire much confidence either.

Predicting the winner of the Bills’ CB2 competition and beyond

Missouri Tigers cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (2) warms up before a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As I wrote previously, I believe Hairston will win the expected competition with Igbinosun during training camp. However, what happens outside of Benford, Hairston and Igbinosun is anybody’s guess.

It’s like the scene in “The Dark Knight” when the Joker breaks the pool cue and throws it on the floor for the two men to fight to the death. That’s what the team’s group of reserves at the cornerback position will likely turn into during training camp.

I think there’s a chance the Bills’ fourth-best option could prove to be seventh-round pick Toriano Pride Jr. That wouldn’t be ideal.

Reviewing the Bills’ options at defensive line

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oliver and Walker are a fine one-two punch at defensive line if both are to remain healthy within the Bills’ new odd-man front under Leonhard’s tutelage. However, if either player is to go down or struggle to perform, the other players in the running for playing time are lackluster at best.

T.J. Sanders didn’t have a good rookie season and it’s never a good sign to have a player who is forced to put on weight in just his third year in the NFL, as DeWayne Carter has done this offseason.

So, in the end, if the Bills don’t go out and add additional pieces at each of these positions, they could be in big trouble if the chips don’t fall perfectly throughout the regular season.

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