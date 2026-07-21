Is the Buffalo Bills' Roster Better Than it Was a Year Ago?

One major question surrounding Buffalo Bills training camp year in and year out is whether or not Brandon Beane and the rest of the Bills' front office did enough to improve its roster through various additions and subtractions throughout the offseason.

From 2025 to 2026, the Bills are set to lose over 7,000 snaps accumulated by players on their roster a year ago. That has led to a significant influx of new faces who the team hopes will help it get over the hump and to a Super Bowl.

Still, it has yet to be seen if Buffalo has actually taken the step forward it believes it will after making various moves over the past several months. Before training camp begins, let’s take a look at how much, if any, the Bills have improved from year to year.

Quarterback has downgraded

Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky dumps a short pass to tight end Nate Becker during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year, $10.5 million free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans on March 9, Buffalo brought in Kyle Allen to potentially take over as the team's backup quarterback. Shane Buechele could have something to say about that, but neither are impressive options if Josh Allen is to go down at any point during the regular season or playoffs.

The Bills have gotten worse at quarterback behind their prized gunslinger.

Running back has a hole to fill

Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam turns upfield after catching pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There isn’t a whole lot to talk about regarding the running back position, as James Cook is coming off an incredible year, while Ray Davis and Ty Johnson are also back as key members of the Buffalo backfield. However, the Bills did lose fullback Reggie Gilliam, who signed a three-year, $10.8 million free-agent deal with the New England Patriots on March 9.

It has yet to be determined if the Bills will replace Gilliam's role, or if they will even need to this season. But Gilliam was a critical cog in Buffalo's operation, both in the running game and on special teams throughout his six-year career in Orchard Park.

His loss will be felt this year and could be even more so if Buffalo decides to keep a fullback. Ben VanSumeren and Jackson Acker are nowhere near the players Gilliam proved to be during his time in Buffalo. The Bills got worse here, but it remains to be seen how much of a difference Gilliam’s absence will truly make, which could lessen the blow of his departure.

Wide receiver should be much improved

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) works to bring down Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both DJ Moore and Skyler Bell were added throughout the offseason to help ignite the Bills’ efforts through the air, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo passing game struggled to remain efficient throughout the year. Bills pass catchers struggled with separation and winning one-on-one opportunities down the field in 2025 and the plan is for Moore and Bell to deliver a significant boost in those areas.

While he wasn’t at his best in 2025, Moore’s average target separation of 3.3 yards was the second-best mark of his career, according to Next Gen Stats, proving he can still get open. Bell was one of the most prolific collegiate receivers in the nation last year, with his 85.2 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus ranking 34th among 679 players graded at his position.

I think the Bills' WRs are better at this spot than they were in 2025. But if time proves they aren’t, there will be hell to pay.

Tight ends continue to grow

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bills didn’t make any meaningful additions at the position this offseason, their tight end group should continue to get better and better in 2026 and beyond. Dalton Kincaid is a rising star and one of the team's top pass catchers when healthy, while Dawson Knox is coming off a fruitful year and Jackson Hawes is primed for a massive Year 2 leap.

This is one of the strongest units on the team and one of the most impressive tight end groups throughout the league, given Kincaid can remain on the field.

Offensive line likely to take a step back

Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins pulls on the helmet at the start of day six. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is room to be concerned when discussing the Bills’ offensive line entering training camp. The starting left guard job is still up for grabs and could be won by Alec Anderson, a former undrafted free agent who has never served as a full-time starter.

There’s also Dion Dawkins’ age to consider, as he recently turned 32 and is about to play in his 10th NFL season. Dawkins wasn't at his best in 2025, as he was flagged for a team-high 10 penalties, seven of which came pre-snap. He has publicly declared he has shed weight this offseason and is preparing to play at his lightest since entering the league in 2017.

Still, Dawkins will have to prove he can rebound from a disappointing year, while Anderson, and whoever earns the role as the team’s swing tackle, will also have a lot on the line in 2026. I think time will show that this position group, which also lost former offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, is worse this year than it has been over the past few seasons.

Defensive line has plenty to prove

Penn State's Zane Durant celebrates a tackle in the second quarter of a Big Ten football game against Illinois. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's massive commitment to its defensive line offered mixed results last year, as fourth-round pick Deone Walker performed exceptionally well in his role, but second-round selection TJ Sanders did not make much of an impact. This year, Sanders must live up to his lofty draft status, otherwise this entire position group could be in trouble.

Ed Oliver was phenomenal during his time on the field last year, but he only played in three regular-season games while displaying signs that his body was beginning to break down. Elsewhere, there isn’t much to speak of in terms of bona fide talent, as the rest of Buffalo's depth is composed of 2026 fifth-round pick Zane Durant, 2024 third-round pick DeWayne Carter, Phidarian Mathis, Zion Logue and Tommy Akingbesote.

Those aren’t exactly household names.

Last year’s third-round pick Landon Jackson could help the situation as he has bulked up and plans to shift inside from his previous role as a pass rusher. But there isn’t a lot to write home about when it comes to this position group, and it's tough to say it’s improved from where it was at this point last year.

Pass rush must be better

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) celebrates recovering a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 11, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing in Bradley Chubb through free agency and T.J. Parker through the draft, the Bills’ pass rush has added firepower which should produce increased sack production this season. Additionally, those two having been welcomed into the fold should only help last year’s top sack-getter, Greg Rousseau, take his level of play to the next level as well.

All in all, inserting Chubb and Parker into the mix along with Rousseau, Michael Hoecht and others makes me confident this unit will take a step forward this year. How far of a step remains to be seen.

Linebacker is a major concern

Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things went from bad to worse at linebacker this offseason, as not only did the Bills elect not to re-sign Shaq Thompson in free agency [at least not yet], they are set to move forward with Terrel Bernard after his horrendous season a year ago. Additionally, Buffalo will be inserting a neophyte starter beside Bernard, with Dorian Williams and rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr competing for the job.

I'm extremely high on Elarms-Orr as a prospect, but I’m not so sure his Year 1 performance will be better than what we saw from the experienced Thompson a season ago. The uncertainty surrounding this position is extremely worrisome for a team that allowed the third-highest opposing rushing EPA in the league in 2025.

Cornerback has no depth

Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston jogs to another area of the field during voluntary workout at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Many are high on the second-round selection of Davison Igbinosun, but the Bills remain in a concerning spot at the cornerback position. Last year’s first-round pick, Maxwell Hairston, did not exactly set the world on fire during an injury-plagued 2025 season, while the team's depth beyond those two and incumbent starter Christian Benford is atrocious.

The Bills need to find a way to convince Tre’Davious White to re-sign with the team by the start of the regular season or they will have taken a step back at this position.

Dee Alford is a strong choice to replace former All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, but it remains to be seen how important his role will be in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s odd-man front.

Safety is a question mark

Bills defensive back Cole Bishop talks with Damar Hamlin between drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Bishop answered all the questions he was facing to start last season, but his expected partner for the 2026 season, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is as volatile as they come. Still, I think it’s safe to say Buffalo improved at the position.

Geno Stone is another reasonable option behind Bishop and Gardner-Johnson, while Buffalo even brought Damar Hamlin back. And while some fan opinions on Hamlin's worth may differ, he is a pretty solid fourth option.

I’ll be interested to see how the Bishop-Gardner-Johnson dynamic plays out, but its safe to say this group is better than Bishop, an aging Jordan Poyer and a banged-up Taylor Rapp, which is what the Bills ran out at the position last year.

Special teams are a flip of the coin

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills re-signed Mitch Wishnowsky at punter, so there is nowhere to go but up from where they were a season ago. And that’s not to say Wishnowsky had a horrible season, but with rookie Tommy Doman Jr. being selected in the seventh round of the 2026 draft, there is a chance Buffalo could bolster the position if Doman Jr. outperforms Wishnowsky.

That doesn’t appear to be the case at kicker, as despite Bills president of football operations/general manager Brandon Beane claiming earlier this offseason it was his intention to bring two kickers and two punters to Bills training camp, Tyler Bass is currently the only player at the position listed on Buffalo's roster.

In my opinion, that’s a concern, as it's tough to predict how he will rebound from last year’s season-ending hip and groin injuries upon taking the field for training camp. If he shows any sign of slipping, the Bills should not hesitate to bring in Bass’ replacement from a year ago, Matt Prater.

In a Super-Bowl-or-bust season, Buffalo cannot afford to experience kicking woes.

So at the end of the day, I would say the Bills significantly improved at two positions: edge rusher and wide receiver. I am impressed with the tight end spot, but every other position on the Bills' roster has some sort of question mark, including quarterback -- behind Josh Allen of course.

It will be interesting to see how things play out, but at this point I'm not so sure this team is much better off than it was a year ago.