Bills Prepare for Preseason Finale By Signing OL Reinforcement, Cut Ex-Chiefs' WR

While franchise quarterback Josh Allen won't play, the Buffalo Bills have to navigate through one final exhibition game on August 27 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele expected to split QB duties against the Steelers, the Bills need someone to snap the ball on Thursday night, and the realistic options were lacking.

"We gotta go out and play a football game," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady on Tuesday.

As a result, Buffalo signed center Sincere Haynesworth to the 90-man roster on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulane product was one of three centers who attended an official tryout earlier in the day. The Bills also kicked the tires on Jim Bonifas and Dohnovan West.

To make room for Haynesworth, Buffalo released wide receiver Mac Dalena, who joined the team prior to June minicamp. Dalena initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2025.

Dalena, who has yet to play in a NFL regular season game, totaled 22 offensive snaps and two special teams reps over the Bills' first two exhibition contests. He was not targeted as a receiver while on the field.

Bills Mac Dalena keeps his eye on the ball as he turns to catch it during Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Bills need an extra center

Even if healthy, starting center Connor McGovern would have almost definitely not participated in the preseason finale.

McGovern's injury, which is believed to be a right hamstring strain from the August 8 practice at Highmark Stadium, complicates matters a bit.

With a slight chance that McGovern isn't ready in time for the season opener, the Bills need veteran backup Lloyd Cushenberry healthy and ready to roll. After starting him along with the first-team offense for the August 15 opener against the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo sat the six-year starter against the Cleveland Browns and will almost definitely do the same against the Steelers.

Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern injured on a play wobbles as he stands and is helped off the field during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third-string center Sedrick Van Pran Granger, a 2024 fifth-round draft pick in danger of being cut, suffered an undisclosed injury during the August 22 game. He has not practiced this week.

While veteran Austin Corbett has center experience, the Bills are likely more interested in seeing him at guard, and it's reckless to enter a game with only one player who can snap.

Who is Sincere Haynesworth?

After starting all 14 games for Tulane in 2023, Haynesworth signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Haynesworth has served brief practice squad stints for the Saints, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals. He has not been in a NFL training camp this summer. The center most recently spent time with the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks this past spring.

Aug 2, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Sincere Haynesworth (61) during the Red and White practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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