Bills Add Ex-Chiefs' UDFA as 13th Wide Receiver on Busy June 1 Across NFL

The NFL transaction wire was sizzling on the first day of June.

The Los Angeles Rams struck a deal for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. The New England Patriots landed wide receiver AJ Brown. Meanwhile, the New York Giants agreed to terms with wide receivers Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios.

We wrote about Buffalo missing out on Garrett as the trade went public.

Although it was far from a blockbuster move, the Buffalo Bills added a player on Monday, too.

Buffalo signed former Fresno State wide receiver Mac Dalena. In a corresponding move that opened up a roster spot for Dalena, the Bills waived reserve cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.

Buffalo Bills Daryl Porter Jr. runs past Cam Lewis during a drill at their practice facility on May 27, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's the second week in a row that the Bills have made an adjustment to their receiving corps. Last week, the Bills cut ties with undrafted rookie wide receiver Max Tomczak to make room for inside linebacker Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles.

With Dalena's arrival, Buffalo has 13 wide receivers on its 90-man roster. Most likely, the Bills will keep no fewer than five and no more than seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster.

Barring injury, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell appear to be roster locks. That leaves two spots, at most, up for grabs with Dalena joining the likes of veterans Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield along with undrafted rookies Ja'Mori Maclin and Gabriel Benyard.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mac Dalena (84) catches a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images



Who is Mac Dalena?

The 5-foot-10 Dalena, who made 59 appearances for Fresno State, has yet to play in an NFL regular season game.

Signing a rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2025, the wide receiver proceeded to make three preseason appearances. He totaled nine yards, catching two of four targets last summer.

Dalena, who did not survive cutdown day in Kansas City, eventually joined the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad for one week last November. The New York Jets subsequently signed him to a futures contract in January, only to release the wide receiver during OTAs Phase 2.

As a fifth-year senior in 2024, Dalena accounted for 1,065 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 64 catches over 13 starts en-route to an All-Mountain West Conference First Team selection. In 2023, he made at least one reception in all 13 games.

Oct 7, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Mac Dalena (0) is tackled by Wyoming Cowboys safety Isaac White (42) during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. | Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

Current Bills' wide receivers

DJ Moore



Khalil Shakir



Keon Coleman



Joshua Palmer



Skyler Bell (R)



Mecole Hardman



Stephen Gosnell



Tyrell Shavers



Trent Sherfield



Jalen Virgil



Gabriel Benyard (R)



Ja'Mori Maclin (R)



Mac Dalena