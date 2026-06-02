Bills Add Ex-Chiefs' UDFA as 13th Wide Receiver on Busy June 1 Across NFL
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The NFL transaction wire was sizzling on the first day of June.
The Los Angeles Rams struck a deal for All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. The New England Patriots landed wide receiver AJ Brown. Meanwhile, the New York Giants agreed to terms with wide receivers Odell Beckham and Braxton Berrios.
We wrote about Buffalo missing out on Garrett as the trade went public.
Although it was far from a blockbuster move, the Buffalo Bills added a player on Monday, too.
Buffalo signed former Fresno State wide receiver Mac Dalena. In a corresponding move that opened up a roster spot for Dalena, the Bills waived reserve cornerback Daryl Porter Jr.
It's the second week in a row that the Bills have made an adjustment to their receiving corps. Last week, the Bills cut ties with undrafted rookie wide receiver Max Tomczak to make room for inside linebacker Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles.
With Dalena's arrival, Buffalo has 13 wide receivers on its 90-man roster. Most likely, the Bills will keep no fewer than five and no more than seven wide receivers on the 53-man roster.
Barring injury, DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell appear to be roster locks. That leaves two spots, at most, up for grabs with Dalena joining the likes of veterans Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield along with undrafted rookies Ja'Mori Maclin and Gabriel Benyard.
Who is Mac Dalena?
The 5-foot-10 Dalena, who made 59 appearances for Fresno State, has yet to play in an NFL regular season game.
Signing a rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2025, the wide receiver proceeded to make three preseason appearances. He totaled nine yards, catching two of four targets last summer.
Dalena, who did not survive cutdown day in Kansas City, eventually joined the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad for one week last November. The New York Jets subsequently signed him to a futures contract in January, only to release the wide receiver during OTAs Phase 2.
As a fifth-year senior in 2024, Dalena accounted for 1,065 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 64 catches over 13 starts en-route to an All-Mountain West Conference First Team selection. In 2023, he made at least one reception in all 13 games.
Current Bills' wide receivers
DJ Moore
Khalil Shakir
Keon Coleman
Joshua Palmer
Skyler Bell (R)
Mecole Hardman
Stephen Gosnell
Tyrell Shavers
Trent Sherfield
Jalen Virgil
Gabriel Benyard (R)
Ja'Mori Maclin (R)
Mac Dalena
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.