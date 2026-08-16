Connor McGovern Could Miss Month, But Josh Allen 'Comfortable' With Bills' Backup

When the Buffalo Bills deployed their first-team offense to start the August 15 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Josh Allen was out there to take the snaps.

Bills' starting center Connor McGovern, however, wasn't the one snapping to Allen, but that was to be expected.

Instead, seventh-year pro Lloyd Cushenberry got the call, and he was more than adequate during the first quarter of the Bills' 29-14 exhibition victory on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Treated the same as the four other first-team offensive linemen, Cushenberry played 15 snaps over two possessions, both of which ended with points.

Bills Sedrick Van Pran-Granger pushes Lloyd Cushenberry III away during a drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 3 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Lloyd's been awesome," said Allen after Thursday's practice when it was apparent that McGovern would be unavailable. "True vet. Understands what's going on. Came in here and just learned. He's doing such a fantastic job right now. I'm extremely comfortable with him."

Buffalo passed and ran the ball effectively with Cushenberry in at center, netting 124 yards and eight first downs. Allen went 6-of-8 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown while taking the snaps from the Denver Broncos' former third-round draft pick, who also helped spring James Cook for a 13-yard rush.

"I think the guys in that [offensive line] room really respect him. He's played a lot of good ball in his career, and he's doing a great job right now," said Allen.

Bills Lloyd Cushenberry III waits for then rest of the team to take the field to practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University on July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Connor McGovern likely out until September

The Bills lost McGovern to a "lower-body injury" during the return of the Return of the Blue & Red practice, and he's been sidelined since that August 8 incident.

By analyzing the way McGovern pulled up lame while chasing an interception return, there's speculation that the Pro Bowl center has a hamstring strain, which, even if mild, could cost anywhere from two to four weeks.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a hug from offensive lineman Connor McGovern during day four of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Monday, August 3, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills open the regular season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 13, and according to a report by The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia that is the target area for McGovern's return.

Buscaglia, who apparently spoke with McGovern on Saturday in Orchard Park, quotes the 28-year-old starter as saying "should be a few more weeks."

Who is Lloyd Cushenberry?

The Bills announced Cushenberry's signing in late March along with the addition of guard Austin Corbett, who is battling returnee Alec Anderson the a starting left guard job. We wrote about his potential impact on the roster shortly thereafter.

As the Tennessee Titans' first-team center, Cushenberry recovered from tearing his Achilles midway through 2024 season by making 15 starts in 2025. A torn labrum, however, resulted in the new Titans' regime releasing the former starter.

"Lloyd was a guy, I know he's coming off of an injury, but Lloyd was a possibility of being our starter, or just a guy that we would think about as a starter," said Brady more than four months ago at the NFL spring meetings.

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) looks to block against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cushenberry, who has 80 regular season starts under his bent, appears healthy and capable of giving the Bills quality reps.

"I feel really good [about our center depth]. We've had personnel meetings as a staff and talked about just different roles for different guys. We feel pretty good about with where we're at," said offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael last week.

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