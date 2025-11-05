Bills cut bait on Army linebacker, ex-Patriots' wide receiver on trade deadline day
The Buffalo Bills were quiet as the 2025 NFL trade deadline came and went, but they make a pair of minor transactions on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bills freed up two practice squad spots by releasing linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. Both players had been with the team since training camp. The former actually served a brief two-week stint on the active 53-man roster.
With defensive tackle Ed Oliver out indefinitely and defensive end Michael Hoecht gone for the season, the Bills are presumably looking to fill those practice squad vacancies by adding DL insurance. Buffalo hosted three defensive ends for official tryouts on Tuesday, according to the NFL transactions wire.
Both Ciarlo and Wilkerson likely made it this far due to their abilities to contribute on special teams.
Ciarlo, who signed with the Bills in early August after missing his entire rookie season due to a torn ACL, made his NFL debut in the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots. He logged 13 special teams snaps in the 23-20 setback.
Buffalo release Ciarlo on October 14 and re-signed the former West Point cadet to the practice squad two days later. The North Jersey native became a fan favorite through his underdog role during HBO's "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills."
Only days after signing as a summertime injury replacement, Ciarlo made a jarring hit on kickoff coverage against the New York Giants in the preseason opener. The former Army team captain, who initially joined the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2024, played in all three of Buffalo's preseason games, totaling 11 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one fumble recovery.
Wilkerson landed in Orchard Park this past May after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. He initially entered the league as an UDFA with the Tennessee Titans, who waived him prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.
Spending the 2020 and 2021 on the Patriots' practice squad, Wilkerson appeared in four games, making four catches for 42 yards. His 2022 campaign was lost to Injured Reserve, and he opted for free agency in 2023. The wide receiver made five appearances for the Raiders during 2023 and 2024.
The 28-year-old Wilkerson made at least one reception in all three preseason games for the Bills this past summer, finishing with seven grabs for 91 yards.
