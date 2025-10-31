Buffalo Bills will face Chiefs' defensive line with added reinforcement in Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs brought in some reinforcement ahead of their Week 9 meeting with the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.
Veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel has returned to Kansas City after spending four previous seasons with the team, including two that finished with Super Bowl championships.
Pennel was on the Chiefs’ 2019 and 2023 title-winning teams and has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals. He played eight games for the Bengals this season, recording 15 tackles before requesting his release on Tuesday.
Once he was let go by the Bengals at his request, the Chiefs pounced quickly, bringing him back for his third stint with the team. In his last season with Kansas City, in 2024, Pennel played 17 games with seven starts, totaling 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a forced fumble and three sacks.
Pennel is a locker-room favorite, with standout DT Chris Jones clamoring for his return in the days leading up to his signing.
“Mike Pennel is a heck of a locker room guy, and you know so many things I can say about my brother,” said Jones two weeks before Pennel’s eventual return. “We've got to get my brother back.”
Jones got his wish, with Pennel available to suit up when the Chiefs meet the Bills this Sunday. In nine games against the Bills in his career, Pennel has recorded 19 tackles. Against the Bills in the 2024 AFC Championship Game, Pennel finished with four tackles.
