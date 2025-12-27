How Bills' five-year AFC East reign could officially end this weekend

After watching the New England Patriots dominate the AFC East with 11 consecutive division titles (2009-2019), the Buffalo Bills started a run of their own. Buffalo has won the title in each of the past five seasons, beginning with 2020.

That reign is in trouble, however, with the Patriots maintaining control throughout the season. Entering Week 17, they're one game ahead of the Bills with a record of 12-3 compared to 11-4 for the Bills. New England also currently has the better AFC East record at 3-1 compared to 3-2.

With that being the case, the Bills' hold on the division could end as early as this weekend. Should Buffalo fall to the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Patriots win against the New York Jets, the division will belong to New England.

Bills have uphill climb to division title

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Even if the Bills defeat the Eagles this weekend, they're going to need help to win the title. New England has built enough of a lead that it can win out and capture the division. They also have a great chance to do just that with the 3-12 Jets and 6-9 Dolphins as their final opponents.

Buffalo, however, has to take on the defending Super Bowl champions this weekend. If they get through them, then they have a favorable matchup with the Jets to close out the season. If they can win both, and New England drops at least one, it will come down to a tiebreaker based on head-to-head matchups.

Even without division title, Bills have shot to win it all

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets a pass off during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering how dominant Josh Allen has been when starting for the Bills at home, winning the division and securing at least one home playoff game would be ideal.

That said, with the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs (and the Baltimore Ravens on the brink of elimination), this is their best chance to get to the Super Bowl in the Allen era. Going through New England, Denver, or Houston will be tough, but the Bills have more experience, especially under center, which could give them the edge.

