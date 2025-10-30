NFL analyst believes trade for defensive star would solve Buffalo Bills' woes
There have been countless possibilities floated through the NFL media sphere regarding a potential Buffalo Bills acquisition ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline.
Many of those have centered around the wide receiver position, as the Bills’ passing game has displayed a significant need for an influx of talent in recent weeks. With that said, ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak believes a possible defensive addition could be just what Buffalo needs to make a strong push with the stretch run fast approaching.
Solak highlighted Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker as an enticing option for the Bills to consider, writing, “The play of (Taylor Rapp) and Cole Bishop has left the Bills’ defense highly vulnerable against third-level runs and intermediate passes. Coach Sean McDermott is always reticent to introduce new players to his defense, but a swing for the fences is necessary.”
The Bills recently signed veteran S Jordan Poyer to the 53-man roster after he earned the start in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Poyer is once again set to start in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Solak is thinking bigger than what Poyer is at this stage of his career — a short-term Band-Aid rather than a long-term option.
“As the Cardinals’ season falls apart, the 29-year-old Baker might finally get the trade he requested in 2023,” wrote the ESPN analyst. “Though he signed an extension that makes it trickier.”
Baker signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension this past December and carries a cap hit of $10.8 million this season, $19.2 million in 2026 and $20.8 million in 2027. Some of that has been paid already by the Cardinals this season, but with Buffalo having just $1.76 million in cap space, per Albert Beer, a deal for Baker would be increasingly challenging for General Manager Brandon Beane to pull off.
All things considered, as Solak noted, a big swing may be in order for the Bills, and Baker would be just that.
The nine-year pro has started 119 games throughout his career, all with Arizona. Baker has been selected as both a first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro twice each throughout his career.
As Buffalo remains without Rapp, who is on IR along with Damar Hamlin, they have now seemingly turned to Poyer and rookie Jordan Hancock, who split time at the safety position opposite Bishop this past week. But those are two less-than-inspiring options that could be upgraded by bringing in a player of Baker's caliber.
