Bills vs. Chiefs predictions: Who experts are picking to win NFL's game of week
In what is the most highly-anticipated game of the Week 9 NFL slate, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
The Bills enter this contest off a much-needed blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers that snapped Buffalo's two-game losing streak.
Despite that victory, vibes aren't exactly high in Buffalo because the win doesn't erase all the issues the Bills have on both sides of the ball thanks to injuries and ineffective play.
As if the Bills didn't have enough injury issues to worry about, now the team is expected to be without its best defender, Ed Oliver, for the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the league. Kansas City has won five of six after an 0-2 start and the offense is now firing on all cylinders after Rashee Rice's return from suspension.
MORE: Patrick Mahomes describes 'challenge' playing Bills at Highmark Stadium
With all of the Bills' issues, and because of how great the Chiefs are playing, Buffalo is actually a home underdog in this contest.
But does that mean the majority of experts are going to pick the Chiefs over the Bills in Week 9? Let's find out.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Chiefs
- Mike Clay: Chiefs
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Chiefs
- Eric Moody: Chiefs
- Jason Reid: Chiefs
- Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
- Seth Wickersham: Bills
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Cody Benjamin: Chiefs
- Jared Dubin: Chiefs
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Chiefs
- Tyler Sullivan: Bills
- Dave Richard: Chiefs
- Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Chiefs 34, Bills 31
Iyer: "The Chiefs' offense is hitting on all cylinders and the same is going for the Bills after their Week 7 bye. This should live up to instant high-scoring classic expectations, but in the end Kansas City has a better overall defense ready to deliver in key situations with Patrick Mahomes putting pressure on Josh Allen to keep answering."
Number of experts picking Chiefs: 12
Number of experts picking Bills: 5
