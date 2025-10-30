Bills Central

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions: Who experts are picking to win NFL's game of week

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are in the spotlight this week ahead of their Week 9 matchup. Here's how experts think things will go.

Mike Moraitis

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In what is the most highly-anticipated game of the Week 9 NFL slate, the Buffalo Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bills enter this contest off a much-needed blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers that snapped Buffalo's two-game losing streak.

Despite that victory, vibes aren't exactly high in Buffalo because the win doesn't erase all the issues the Bills have on both sides of the ball thanks to injuries and ineffective play.

SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)

As if the Bills didn't have enough injury issues to worry about, now the team is expected to be without its best defender, Ed Oliver, for the rest of the season.

Ed Oliver (91)
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Chiefs enter this game as one of the hottest teams in the league. Kansas City has won five of six after an 0-2 start and the offense is now firing on all cylinders after Rashee Rice's return from suspension.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes describes 'challenge' playing Bills at Highmark Stadium

With all of the Bills' issues, and because of how great the Chiefs are playing, Buffalo is actually a home underdog in this contest.

But does that mean the majority of experts are going to pick the Chiefs over the Bills in Week 9? Let's find out.

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Chiefs
  • Mike Clay: Chiefs
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Chiefs
  • Eric Moody: Chiefs
  • Jason Reid: Chiefs
  • Lindsey Thiry: Chiefs
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

CBS Sports

  • Pete Prisco: Bills
  • Cody Benjamin: Chiefs
  • Jared Dubin: Chiefs
  • Ryan Wilson: Bills
  • John Breech: Chiefs
  • Tyler Sullivan: Bills
  • Dave Richard: Chiefs
  • Jamey Eisenberg: Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Chiefs 34, Bills 31

Iyer: "The Chiefs' offense is hitting on all cylinders and the same is going for the Bills after their Week 7 bye. This should live up to instant high-scoring classic expectations, but in the end Kansas City has a better overall defense ready to deliver in key situations with Patrick Mahomes putting pressure on Josh Allen to keep answering."

Number of experts picking Chiefs: 12

Number of experts picking Bills: 5

 Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter 

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Mike Moraitis
MIKE MORAITIS

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.