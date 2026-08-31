Bills Lose Rookie Cornerback to Browns After Joint Practice Inspires Waiver Claim

The Buffalo Bills presumably had the intention of signing rookie cornerback Toriano Pride to their practice squad after waiving the seventh-round pick, but they no longer have that option thanks to the Cleveland Browns.

With Pride being exposed to waivers, the Browns successfully claimed the seventh-round rookie who was drafted by the Bills at No. 220 overall this past April. He was the lone Buffalo cut to be claimed on Monday.

Pride, a Missouri product, was one of the fastest prospects at the NFL Combine where he ran a blazing 4.32-second 40-yard dash. While he was expected to compete for a reserve cornerback role, Pride fell behind undrafted rookie Kani Walker on the unofficial depth chart.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride and Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr take down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Riley Nowakowski during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Appearing in all three preseason games for the Bills, Pride totaled 101 defensive snaps and 29 special teams reps. He made six solo tackles and one pass break-up on defense and two stops on kick coverage.

As the lone member of Buffalo's 10-player draft class to not survive cutdown day, Pride was named one of three losers who suffered from the team's rosterr decisions.

Browns had up-close look

In addition to welcoming the Bills for an August 22 preseason game, the Browns hosted an August 20 joint practice.

It was then that Pride caught Cleveland's attention.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride (32) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We practiced against him, and really like the way he played and covered and competed," said Browns' head coach Todd Monken. "We're always trying to upgrade the roster. He just kind of happened to fit that. After we got done practicing with him, his name came up."

In the game, a 31-7 win for the Bills, Pride played 30 defensive snaps and nine special teams reps. He made one assisted tackle on specials.

Bills need to replenish CB reserves

The Bills opted to keep only five total cornerbacks on their 53-man roster.

Not even the aforementioned Walker made the cut with Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston and second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun being the lone true outside cornerbacks amongst the quintet.

In the event Buffalo needs an outside cornerback, projected slot starter Dee Alford will presumably fill that hole while Jordan Hancock steps into the slot.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Hancock (37) warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pride, who has elite speed, would have made a good developmental reserve, but, instead, he finds himself on the Browns' 53-man roster.

Of course, the Bills could always attempt to bring veteran Tre'Davious White back into the fold. That move only makes sense, however, if the team is willing to commit a 53-man roster spot, even if not immediately, to the former All-Pro.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates after an interception during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —