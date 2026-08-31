Buffalo Bills' Roster Decisions Create Three Big Losers, Two Big Winners

The Buffalo Bills made for a few mild surprises when they announced their final cuts after Sunday's roster deadline.

The Bills kept a tenth offensive lineman as well as a fourth tight end, but they did not use a roster spot for a punt return specialist.

On defense, Buffalo used spots for six edge rushers and only four inside linebackers.

Here are the biggest losers and winners from the Bills' most notable roster decisions.

LOSER — Fullback position

After nine consecutive years of using a fullback during general manager Brandon Beane's tenure, the Bills are ditching the position heading into the regular season.

When Reggie Gilliam, who spent the last six seasons as Buffalo's fullback, left in free agency, the team brought in undrafted rookie Jackson Acker and former Philadelphia Eagles' converted linebacker Ben VanSumeren to compete for vacancy.

Buffalo Bills running back Ben Vansumeren breaks through the line of scrimmage during first half action | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills cut Acker in mid-August, hinting that they could be leaning against keeping a fullback. Instead, Buffalo held onto a fourth tight end with Keleki Latu benefitting from the decision.

WINNER — Edge rusher room

It an area that first-year head coach Joe Brady sees as developing into a strength, the Bills are keeping six edge rushers on the roster. Last year, the rostered five defense ends for the 4-3 scheme.

"Going into this offseason, it was a lot of questions about that outside linebacker room just in general," said Brady. "The depth we've been able to add to it, both in the draft and through free agency, has made that one of the strengths of our team."

With Greg Rousseau, Michael Hoecht, free agent addition Bradley Chubb and second-round rookie TJ Parker all seemingly guaranteed roster spots from the start, the true winners are Javon Solomon and Mike Danna.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Javon Solomon (56) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Initially it looked like Solomon, a 2024 Bills' fifth-rounder, and Danna, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, would battle for one available spot with Andre Jones also in the mix. Instead, Buffalo kept both Solomon and Danna for what is likely one of the NFL's deep edge rusher groups.

LOSER — Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers

The Bills have yet to find a solution at punt returner, burdening Rodgers with a glaring problem as he begins his first season as the organization's special teams coordinator.

Buffalo cut veteran returners Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis, leaving the inexperienced Ray Davis as the most realistic option. Rodgers may have to take Khalil Shakir or Keon Coleman's undivided attention away from their offensive duties and deploy them as a punt catcher so to speak.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis drops the ball on an attempted punt return with the ball being recovered by the Steelers during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Furthermore, the Bills cut potential core special teams contributors Trent Sherfield and Ben VanSumeren, giving Meyer fewer options for his coverage combinations. Buffalo did, however, keep linebacker Joe Andreessen and defensive back Sam Franklin, who were heavily involved in that phase of the game last year.

WINNER — Offensive line coach Pat Meyer

While Meyer has big shoes to fill, stepping in for the retired Aaron Kromer, the Bills have given the veteran coach plenty of proven talent to work with.

First, Buffalo has 10 offensive linemen on the roster when many times teams try to get away with carrying only nine. Furthermore, the group's experience is off the charts.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen have been Bills' starters for at least three seasons. Meanwhile, all five starters have experience playing together in some capacity.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, there are the experienced depth pieces like backup center Lloyd Cushenberry and second-team interior lineman Austin Corbett, who have a combined 158 career starts to their credit.

Meyer also has two options at swing tackle with returnee Tylan Grable and fourth-round rookie Jude Bowry seeing time there during the summer although the latter is currently banged up.

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer reacts on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LOSER — CB Toriano Pride

The Bills drafted 10 players this past April, and all survived cutdown day except for one.

Seventh-round cornerback Toriano Pride was waived on Sunday. Meanwhile, the two Bills' seventh-rounders selected after him — punter Tommy Doman and offensive guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams — both made the 53-man roster.

It should be noted that fifth-round rookie defensive lineman Zane Durant begins the season on Injured Reserve

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Lake McRee (81) scores a touchdown defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Toriano Pride (32) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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