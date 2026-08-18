Bills' Surprise Undrafted Rookie Bailing Out GM Brandon Beane at Important Position

Even after signing Dee Alford and using a second-round draft pick on Ohio State's Davison Igbinosun, the Buffalo Bills still entered training camp facing a deficiency of cornerback depth.

Despite the Bills missing a key cornerback, due to injury, in each of their last three postseason losses, general manager Brandon Beane was unable to find a proven reserve at the right price to fortify the depth chart this past offseason.

In terms of reputable outside cornerbacks after Christian Benford, 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston and Igbinosun, Buffalo was left with a bunch of untested unknowns, including two undrafted rookies and one seventh-rounder.

If recent seasons are even slightly indicative of what lies ahead, the Bills will likely be down to their fourth cornerback at some point in the year, if only temporarily. For that reason, we've advocated for the return of unsigned veteran Tre'Davious White on multiple occasions.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Kani Walker (41) runs a drill during training camp at St. John Fisher University | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Beane has never closed the door on the 31-year-old White, the general manager is likely hesitant to make the move in the wake of UDFA Kani Walker's surprise emergence.

After going undrafted out of Arkansas, Walker and Missouri State cornerback Jordan Dunbar signed with the Bills, who also selected Missouri speedster Toriano Pride in Round 7.

Throughout training camp, the well-traveled Walker has seemingly separated himself from the group so much so that he was listed as a second-teamer when the Bills published their first unofficial depth chart prior to the August 15 exhibition opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Kani Walker's impressive preseason debut

The 6-foot-2 Walker played 12 defensive snaps in the 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers, and he recorded the game's only interception.

"To go in there, and then be instinctual and see it and kind of trap and make the interception. That's high level play for a guy that's a rook. I'm happy for him," said first-year head coach Joe Brady in his postgame remarks.

Making his feat more impressive, Walker has missed multiple practices while dealing with a minor lower body injury leading up to the game.

"A guy like Kani doesn't blink," said Brady. "He didn't practice this week. He found out yesterday. We put him through a workout, and was like hey, you're gonna go out there, and we're gonna go warm you up in halftime and get you ready to go out there and play."

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kani Walker progressing with unique advantage

Prior to playing his fifth year for Arkansas, Walker, who started his collegiate career at Louisville, competed three seasons for Oklahoma with current Bills' assistant Jay Valai as his position coach.

"He's a young guy that's playing with a lot of confidence. That's the No. 1 thing. Jay Valai has a good relationship, coached with him at Oklahoma," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the team prepares to visit the Cleveland Browns for an August 20 joint practice.

The 23-year-old Walker has apparently impressed Leonhard through a focused, self-aware approach.

Aug 30, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Kani Walker (26) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the first quarter against the Temple Owls at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"He's a technician. He's one of those guys that takes that very serious. He knows who is he. He's very self aware of his ability, what he can and can't do," said Leonhard. "Anytime you see young guys like that, they learn. They make mistakes, they learn, they grow from it. That's the biggest thing with him. He's still got a long ways to go, but, at the same time, you're seeing a pretty high level of consistency."

Now, it's about building on the foundation he laid during the first half of the month.

"Job's not finished," said Walker following the August 18 open practice at Highmark Stadium. "You still gotta go against Josh [Allen] everyday, gotta go against Josh Palmer everyday. Keon, all them guys, they're still coming for you the next day, the next game."

Walker should see a healthy dose of action during the joint practice against the Browns.

"I'm definitely gonna make sure that I make the best of my opportunity out there," said Walker.

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