The Good And Not So Good from Bills' Joint Practice vs. Browns in Berea

The Buffalo Bills had the opportunity to work against a real opponent on Thursday.

In a summertime ritual that's gaining popularity across the NFL, the Bills visited the Cleveland Browns for an August 20 joint practice in Berea.

The two teams will subsequently meet in a preseason game on August 22 in Cleveland.

"We're going against different techniques, different schemes, both offensively, defensively, and seeing how our guys can handle that and adjust to that," said head coach Joe Brady. "We've been going against the same people every single day. I still want us to be able to play with the same tempo, intensity and violence, but making sure we're getting something out of this practice."

Here's the good and not so good that we saw on Thursday.

GOOD — Bills' tight ends in pass game

The Bills have three starter quality tight ends, all of whom pose threats as receivers.

During Thursday's joint practice against the Browns, Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes all made notable plays catching the football. The latter two posted multi-TD efforts.

"Our tight ends, I thought, had a really good day," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.

Bills head coach Joe Brady talks with tight end Dalton Kincaid during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Knox accounted for the only completion of the first 11-on-11 series for the Bills' offense, making a slick grab over the middle against the Browns' defense.

Hawes capped Buffalo's second offensive possession with a 25-yard TD reception as Allen hit him in stride in the end zone.

"I think everybody thinks of Jackson as the blocking guy, the blocking tight end. He's got some real nuance to his receiving game. I think his hands are better than people give him credit for," said Allen.

Bills tight end Jackson Hawes pulls in a pass in the end zone during the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Buffalo running its two-minute drill later during practice, Kincaid found himself wide open for a 55-yard touchdown catch.

"We're a better offense when [Kincaid] he's on the field for us," said Allen. "I feel like we're really clicking on the same page right now."

#Bills QB Josh Allen hit a wide-open Dalton Kincaid going against the #Browns defense in today's joint practice. pic.twitter.com/2xDIJKNtlk — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 20, 2026

NOT SO GOOD — More Bills' WRs on shelf

With Keon Coleman initially in a walking boot from the August 15 preseason opener, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell having missed more than one week of practice, the Bills' receiving corps was already hurting.

On Thursday in Berea, Khalil Shakir and Dante Pettis added to the group of sidelined wide receivers, per media in attendance.

Shakir was held out of Tuesday's practice for what was presumed to be a veteran recovery day, but it turns out to be an undisclosed injury. With Brady not indicating the issue is severe, one must wonder if it is related to expected soreness from his Shakir's offseason ankle surgery.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's guys that aren't out there right now and we're intentional about the why behind it," said Brady without naming names.

Meanwhile, Pettis, who is fighting for a roster spot, caught a long touchdown pass from Allen on Tuesday at Highmark Stadium. Considering he seemed okay two days ago, Pettis's unavailability is somewhat of a mystery.

"It happened last year. Receivers go down, positions go down, it's opportunity for other guys to step up and take advantage of the reps," said Brady prior to the joint practice. "Whoever's out there with Josh Allen, I mean, there's a lot of roles that are still being [decided], people are still fighting for [jobs]."

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Dante Pettis (87) warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GOOD — Bills' 2025 draft picks make noise in redzone

The Bills' defensive line rotation has yet to take shape, and TJ Sanders and Landon Jackson have firmly forced themselves into the mix this summer following disappointing rookie campaigns. Both players flashed again in Thursday against the Browns.

Sanders and Jackson recorded tackles-for-loss on separate redzone plays during 11-on-11 team drills against the Browns' offense, according to Buffalo News reporter Lance Lysowski.

Bills T.J. Sanders gets ready to run a drill during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We wrote about defensive back Jordan Hancock, a 2025 fifth-round pick, emerging as a serious option in the secondary. On Thursday, he made an interception during redzone work.

With Deshaun Watson in at quarterback for the Browns, Hancock, who was playing close to the line of scrimmage, read the play and snatched a pass out of the air. He returned it for a score, although he may have been tackled in a live game situation.

PICK! #Bills DB Jordan Hancock comes up with the interception. His strong summer continues. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/ifwMGMPdmT — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) August 20, 2026

NOT SO GOOD — Tyler Bass misses two

While Bass likely needs some type of build-up coming off the injury that cost him the entire 2025 season, the veteran has rarely kicked within public view during open practices this summer.

As it was prior to the injury, his mid-range accuracy was shaky in the practice setting against the Browns. According to Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski, Bass missed two of six field goal attempts with the failed kicks coming from 35 and 45 yards.

Bass missed a 45-yard attempt, pushing it wide right, during the August 15 preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. As the lone kicker on the Bills' 90-man roster, his job appears safe for the time being.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal aginst the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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