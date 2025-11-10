Bills Central

Buffalo Bills sign former Super Bowl hero WR to bolster position of need

The Bills signed a former Kansas City Chiefs WR to their practice squad in hopes of boosting their struggling pass-catching corps.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates after a game winning catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) celebrates after a game winning catch for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills may have struck out at the trade deadline, but days later, they have made a move to bolster their wide receiver corps.

Buffalo signed former Super Bowl hero WR Mecole Hardman to the team’s practice squad on Monday evening, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Hardman was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent six years with Kansas City from his rookie season through the 2022 campaign, before splitting time between the New York Jets and Chiefs in 2023 and then playing for KC in 2024.

Hardman will forever be remembered in Kansas City, having recorded the game-winning touchdown reception in Super Bowl LVIII, helping the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Mecole Hardman
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) returns a kick against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old has been used largely as a gadget-type player throughout his career. Hardman, who stands 5-foot-10, finished his tenure with the Chiefs with 178 receptions for 2,296 yards, including an average of 13 yards per reception, and 16 touchdowns.

He finished the 2024 season with KC having appeared in 12 games, recording 12 receptions for 90 yards. Hardman was most recently with the Green Bay Packers, who signed Hardman to their practice squad in August.

The veteran joins a Bills’ wide receiver corps that has been searching for help throughout the season, including near the trade deadline when Buffalo reportedly was in hot pursuit of Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle before being turned down by their division rival. Barring a release of Gabe Davis, Kristian Wilkerson or Stephen Gosnell, Hardman will be the fourth WR on Buffalo’s practice squad.

In addition to his pass-catching ability, Hardman also has recorded 26 carries for for 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing throughout his career. He also has experience as a returner, recording 89 punt returns and 45 kick returns over his six NFL seasons.

