Buffalo Bills' Week 16 roster move could ease burden on Khalil Shakir vs. Browns

Signs had started to point toward a Buffalo Bills’ midseason addition making his return in Week 16 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

And on Saturday, the team made it official.

RELATED: Bills release midseason addition, officially sign 4x Pro Bowler

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman returns a punt during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hardman’s return

Mecole Hardman was activated from Injured Reserve and returned to the Bills’ 53-man roster a day ahead of their meeting with the Browns. Buffalo had a roster spot available after placing rookie offensive lineman Chase Lundt (knee) on IR on Friday and filled it with the wide receiver/return man.

It’s the first week Hardman was eligible to return from IR, where he was placed on Nov. 20, shortly after he sustained a calf injury during the only game in which he has appeared for Buffalo this season.

During his lone appearance during the 2025 campaign, Hardman exploded for a 61-yard kick return before later coughing up the ball on his lone punt return attempt. In the Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he played four offensive snaps before being lost due to injury during the third quarter.

MORE: Former Super Bowl champ sets Bills' postseason expectations at championship 'or bust'

Roster moves:



- Elevated K Michael Badgley and DE Andre Jones Jr. from the practice squad



- Activated WR Mecole Hardman Jr. from Injured Reserve — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 20, 2025

Potential boost

Hardman could help deliver a boost for the Bills’ punt return unit that is tied for a league-worst 5.6 yards per return on the year. Khalil Shakir has spearheaded Buffalo’s efforts in that department this season, recording a team-high 12 punt returns for a paltry average of 5.9 yards per return. Behind Shakir in terms of punt return average is former Bills return man Brandon Codrington, who remains on the team’s practice squad.

If Hardman is active for Sunday’s game against the Browns, that would potentially allow the Bills to limit Shakir’s reps to the wide receiver position, which would give him a better chance to enter the postseason healthy and with fresh legs.

MORE: Buffalo Bills will face injury-riddled Browns team missing 3 key players in Week 16

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receivers Gabe Davis (13) and Khalil Shakir (10) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Potential logjam

As far as the team’s WR corps is considered, Hardman’s potential game-day addition would create a bit of a numbers crunch that the Bills will have to make a decision on by Sunday at 11:30 a.m. when the list of inactive players is released.

If Hardman is active for the game against the Browns, that could lead the Bills to dress six wide receivers, as they did in Hardman’s first game this season. Buffalo currently has seven wide receivers on its 53-man roster, one or two of whom will likely miss the matchup with Cleveland simply because there aren't enough roster spots to carry the entire group.

This past week, in a win over the New England Patriots, the Bills went with Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Brandin Cooks, Tyrell Shavers and Keon Coleman as their five wide receivers active on game day, with Gabe Davis deemed a surprise inactive. Now with Hardman added to the mix, it will be interesting to see which group the team settles on this week.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills will reportedly lose coach to college job after 2025 season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman yells as he takes the field during team introductions before their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other moves

Along with Hardman’s activation from IR, the Bills announced two practice-squad elevations for the Week 16 game against Cleveland, neither of which was new edge rusher Matthew Judon. Instead, Buffalo elected to call up defensive end Andre Jones Jr., along with kicker Michael Badgley, who will replace the injured Matt Prater (quad) this week.

It’s not a huge surprise, considering Judon has yet to participate in his first practice with the Bills since being officially signed on Saturday. With that said, now, the Bills' defensive line is in an interesting position entering the game, with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips already declared out for Sunday’s game and rookie DT T.J. Sanders having played out of position on the edge for the past several weeks.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —