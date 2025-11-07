Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen absolutely 'owns' Miami Dolphins
It was Aaron Rodgers who famously taunted Chicago Bears fans with "I own you!" after scoring a touchdown in a 2021 victory. The former Green Bay Packers' quarterback went 24-5 against his NFC North rival.
That domination, however, pales in comparison to what Josh Allen is doing to the Miami Dolphins.
If there was a scenario ripe for a Buffalo Bills' letdown, this is it. But if there was a perfect opponent to make room for that letdown, this is also it.
Coming off last week's statement victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McDermott has his hands full keeping his team from suffering an emotional dip. But for eight years, the Dolphins have proven to be the antidote against anything negative for the Bills.
Since Josh Allen's rookie season in 2018, he is a stunning 14-2 against Miami. That includes a seven-game winning streak, punctuated by a 31-21 victory in Orchard Park in Week 3. Allen is dominating the Dolphins more than Rodgers vs. Bears and more than Tom Brady ever did, as his best 16-game stretch vs. Miami was 13-3.
More sign of the dominance, in the last seven meetings the Bills have averaged a whopping 32 points per game. The Dolphins' defense coughs up 28 points per game, fifth-most in the NFL.
If McDermott needs some bulletin-board motivational material, we guess he could point out that both of Allen's losses have come at Hard Rock Stadium in south Florida. The defeats: 21-19 in 2022 when Allen botched a spike and ran out of time for a late field goal, and 21-17 in 2018 in Allen's rookie season. Since that loss, Allen has won 14 of 15 against Miami.
JA17 more dominant than TB12 vs. Dolphins
In this season's earlier meeting, Tyreek Hill caught a touchdown pass for the Dolphins. His absence to a season-ending injury highlights a Miami year that has careened from bad to worse. The 2-7 Dolphins traded away their pass-rusher (Jaelan Phillips) at this week's deadline and fired their general manager (Chris Grier). Head coach Mike McDaniel is considered to be on the Hot Seat after his team committed a comedy of errors and was booed off its home field after an ugly 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Bills Mafia will have all eyes on Florida Sunday. While the Bills play the Dolphins, the AFC East first-place New England Patriots will be in Tampa taking on the Buccaneers. By late afternoon the Bills could be atop the division again.
