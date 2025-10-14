Bills announce pending return of defensive reinforcements entering bye week
Some defensive reinforcements are expected to be on the way the day following the Buffalo Bills’ embarrassing Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive linemen Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi are set to make their comeback in Week 8 after each of them served a six-game suspension due to violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, per the league's transaction wire.
Both players are eligible to return, but will be exempt from Buffalo’s 53-man roster until Oct. 20, when the team must then decide on each player’s future.
On Tuesday, the Bills released linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo, which leaves multiple roster spots available upon the team’s return from their Week 7 bye week. Buffalo also placed rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) and safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) on Injured Reserve, leading into a Week 6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Hoecht and Ogunjobi were added during the offseason to help supplement a Bills’ defensive line that struggled to provide ample production a season ago. In their absence at the start of the year, Buffalo has continued to struggle in the defensive trenches.
Through six weeks of the regular season, the Bills are allowing the third-most yards rushing (156.3) of any team in the league. While their sack total (15) is top 10 in the NFL, the consistent impact has not been there from Buffalo’s front four this season.
The hope is that, with the return of its two suspended players, this team can begin to take some of the steps forward it was expected to take this offseason. After General Manager Brandon Beane poured an immense amount of resources into the team’s defensive trench unit, the Bills have yet to see a return on their investment. Hoecht and Ogunjobi will have the opportunity to help change that.
Hoecht recorded 56 tackles and three sacks in 17 games played for the Los Angeles Rams a season ago, while Ogunjobi finished the 2024 campaign with 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With injuries to Sanders, former third-round pick DeWayne Carter (Achilles) and starter DaQuan Jones (calf), both players will have the chance to make an immediate impact.
