Buffalo Bills waive fan favorite linebacker during bye week
At 4-2, the Buffalo Bills are entering their Week 7 bye and they have a lot to figure out.
Their 4-0 start feels like an eternity ago after back-to-back losses sent them into the bye week on a sour note. What’s most frustrating is that it’s not one issue, but instead multiple as they’ve struggled with penalties, turnovers, poor play-calling, and simply bad defense.
RELATED: Sean McDermott offers lukewarm support for Bills OC Joe Brady after Week 6 failures
Bills Mafia has grown frustrated with the coaching staff, and won’t be thrilled with their latest move. On Tuesday, Buffalo announced a couple of moves as they released cornerback Jalen Kimber from the practice squad and waived linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo.
Releasing Kimber opens up a spot on the practice squad for the Bills to retain Ciarlo, which they’re likely to do. Of course, he’s first subjected to waivers and can be claimed by any team.
Jimmy Ciarlo gives Bills the right type of player
Ciarlo became a star during the team’s appearance on Hard Knocks where he was seen working at the facility long after others had left. He also had several heartwarming conversations with his father via FaceTime while trying to make the roster.
A former team captain at Army, Ciarlo played in just 13 snaps during the team’s Week 6 loss and wasn’t on the field in Week 7. Still, he has the perfect attitude for a team struggling to find discipline and consistency.
Hopefully, he will clear waivers and continue his journey in Buffalo.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —