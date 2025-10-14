Rapid reaction to Buffalo Bills' listless loss to Atlanta Falcons in primetime
Where to begin?
The Buffalo Bills fell to 4-2 with a debilitating loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, falling 24-14 following a dismal effort. It was the second straight defeat suffered by Buffalo, which now places them in second place in the AFC East, trailing the New England Patriots, who earned the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills with a Week 5 win in Orchard Park.
The defense had an abysmal first half before rebounding to keep the team in the game throughout the final two quarters of play, while the offense struggled to find its footing throughout the evening.
It was a night to forget for the Bills and their fans, many of whom made the trip south to watch their team put forth one of its worst performances of the Sean McDermott era.
Without any further ado, let’s dive into some rapid reaction from Buffalo’s primetime debacle.
Couldn’t stop the stars
Entering Monday’s game, the primary focus of the Bills’ defense was limiting Falcons’ running back Bijan Robinson. The secondary focus? Slowing wide receiver Drake London.
Well, the Bills weren’t able to do either on Monday night. London exploded for 10 receptions for 158 yards receiving and a touchdown. London recorded nine receptions for 147 yards and a score during the first half, while Robinson finished the game with 25 touches for a total of 238 yards, including an 81-yard first-half touchdown. The dynamic duo combined for 299 first-half yards, helping power Atlanta to a 21-7 halftime advantage.
It was an atrocious performance from Buffalo’s defense, one of its worst performances since Sean McDermott took over as head coach, particularly during the first half. And it started in the back-end.
Safety concerns
One of the main issues for the Bills’ defense on Monday night was a familiar one, as the Buffalo safeties — Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop — struggled mightily in this matchup. Bishop left the game in the second half due to cramps, but that was no excuse for the poor angle he took on Robinson’s 81-yard score.
Rapp performed just as poorly, and Bishop’s replacement after the injury, Jordan Poyer, also missed a tackle or two after entering the game. It’s unlikely the Bills have a quick fix at the position, making this a big-time concern for the team moving forward.
With Buffalo dealing with so many injuries to its defensive line, the Bills needed their secondary to be stout. And it simply hasn’t been anywhere near adequate through the first six weeks of the year.
No Kincaid, big problem
Tight end Dalton Kincaid was declared out before Monday’s game due to an oblique injury that left him in a red non-contact jersey throughout this past week of practice. Initially, it didn’t appear as if the Bills would miss their top target in the passing game, with fellow TE Dawson Knox recording a touchdown reception to help Buffalo tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter.
But as the game wore on, Kincaid’s absence was magnified, as Buffalo’s pass catchers struggled to get open downfield throughout the second half, leaving quarterback Josh Allen without the easy-button-type throws that he had heaved Kincaid’s way throughout the first five weeks.
To make matters worse for the Bills, deep threat Joshua Palmer left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. While Kincaid’s ailment is not expected to be long-term, the deficiencies of the Buffalo passing game were pronounced more than ever in a game where the Bills were without their top receiving threat.
Undisciplined football
Once again, the Bills put forth a sloppy performance in Week 6, as they were tagged with eight penalties while Allen committed multiple turnovers for the third straight week — an ugly interception late in the first half and another pick on the Bills' final possession with the game out of reach.
Early in the year, Buffalo was praised for its low tendency to turn the ball over and commit game-changing penalties. But over the past three weeks, the Bills have been flagged 30 times and given the ball away six times.
This team needs to clean up its act. And fast.
