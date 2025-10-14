4 takeaways from Bills' lackluster performance in embarrassing loss to Falcons
The Buffalo Bills have lost their way on offense, and they're still trying to find their way on defense.
From Week 1, the Bills' defense has struggled. Is it a player issue, or a coach issue?
The Bills have two weeks to figure it out, and after dropping a second embarrassing loss, it's going to be a long two weeks. The season is still young, and lots of time to get things rolling, but a 24-14 loss to the Falcons and getting run over again, this time by Bijan Robinson, does not feel good, nonetheless.
Questions about Bobby Babich
There is talk about the Bills' secondary, calling for Cole Bishop and Taylor Rapp to be replaced. First of all, that isn't going to happen, at least not this year. Let's give Bishop some time, he's still young and developing. For Rapp, maybe he takes a seat to allow us to see what Jordan Hancock offers.
Meanwhile, up front, the defensive line is often out of position, and run lanes are wide open. This issue here may be more about Babich than the personnel.
What happened to the Bills' offense?
The season started with a bang, scoring 41 points, followed by three more games consecutively of 30-plus points, and one of the top scoring offenses in the league. There were early calls for Josh Allen as MVP, but in the last two games, the Bills have managed only 34 points and have turned the ball over five times, including three Allen interceptions.
James Cook needs more touches
James Cook had 17 carries for 87 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, but was not targeted at all in the passing game.
Instead, those targets went to backups Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, with four total. Those targets were effective, going for 30 yards, a touchdown, on three receptions. Cook is a dynamic running back, and the way the Falcons were blitzing and getting pressure, having Cook in the flat for a quick pass or screen would have helped slow down the Falcons' pass rush.
More injuries hit Bills on both sides
The Bills lost several players at various points throughout the game, including linebacker Terrel Bernard, and Cole Bishop missed snaps. After a hot start to the game, Joshua Palmer was lost early and was unable to return, and a pre-game injury to DaQuan Jones forced him out of the game before it even started.
Still, the Bills' defense found a way in the second half to slow down the Falcons' offense, but the Bills couldn't get anything going on offense against the Falcons' top-ranked defense.
