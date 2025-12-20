Bills' All Pro shares he 'always wanted' to return to Buffalo

While Brandon Beane is infamously known for re-signing former Buffalo Bills to fill depth roles, signing Tre'Davious White over the offseason has turned out to be a beneficial deal for both sides.

Few players in the league know what it takes to rehab through two season-ending injuries in a span of two years, but White is one of the unique few. After suffering an ACL tear in November of 2021, his return lasted a total of 10 regular season games before an Achilles tear in 2023 ended his season, and at the time, his career as a Bill.

After splitting 2024 with the Rams and Ravens, White signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Bills, with room for an additional $3.75 million in incentives.

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) reacts against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Benefitting the Bills

White has been well worth the low-risk investment, starting all 13 games for Buffalo so far this season. He recorded his first interception of the year last Sunday against Drake Maye and the Patriots, adding to his current collection of eight passes defended, 35 total tackles, and six tackles for loss.

According to PFF, the veteran has surrendered just 19 receptions on 37 targets, turning back the clock to record a 51.4% reception rate, the lowest since his rookie season in 2017.

The benefit of rostering a former All Pro also has its perks off the field. With Beane drafting three DBs in the 2025 draft, White is a perfect mentor for Buffalo's newest rookies, especially first round pick Maxwell Hairston.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the second half at Gillette Stadium | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Benefitting White

White spent the first seven years of his career in Buffalo, and hoped he'd end up back in the 716.

"I'm still in shock because coming back to the Bills, man, I always wanted that, but I didn't know if it was going to be a reality," he said to Andy Young of Spectrum News.

Regarding his two season-ending injuries, he explained the mindset it took to make the recoveries and return to NFL form. "I knew it just takes time, takes putting some good tape out there, just letting the right people see it to know I've got potential to do some things," detailed White to Young.

Beane clearly saw White's potential to "do some things," and that scouting is paying dividends for Buffalo's secondary, leaning on the first draft pick of the McDermott/Beane era to stabilize the secondary of a team looking to go on yet another playoff run.

