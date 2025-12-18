Sean McDermott reveals what allowed Bills' backup running back to become NFL leader

Second-year running back Ray Davis's snap percentage is down by more than half, but the backup running back's impact has increased.

While the Buffalo Bills have used Davis sparingly on offense, the 2024 fourth-round draft pick has taken over primary kickoff return duties, and he's filling that role more effectively than anyone else in the NFL through 15 weeks of regular season play.

Davis leads the league in kick return average (32.4) as the lone player sitting above the 30-yard mark.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"But it takes all 11 guys to do it, right? It's not just me, it's everybody, taking care of their blocks and staying on their men," said Davis, who credits special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for instilling confidence in him.

Since earning his first KOR opportunity in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the running back has produced three particularly explosive run backs, including a 97-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans. His 58-yarder energized the Bills out of halftime, leading to a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 15.

RB usage

Davis averaged only 2.4 rush attempts per game this season as the Bills have turned to James Cook for a greater share of the workload. As a rookie, Davis accounted for 6.6 rushes per appearance.

The decrease in carries isn't necessarily what Davis expected heading into the season, and one can say the kick return opportunity is an unexpected development, too.

"I've embraced it. I've loved it. Obviously I thought things would be different, but it is what it is," said Davis. "And to be at the top of the NFL and yards per average, that's just showing all the hard work that I put in this off season."

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Advantageous characteristics

Davis's running back background has arguably made him properly suited to handle the new kickoff style implemented for the 2024 season. Vision, patience, able to accelerate through a crease are all natural RB abilities that translate well on the "dynamic" kickoff.

“There's certain things that come with that particular play because it is unique that you have to possess. So, the vision, play strength, some of those areas are just as important as just playing the running back position," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott.

In seven games returning kickoffs, Davis has totaled 745 yards on 23 attempts.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) takes a hand-off from quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

