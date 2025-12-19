Betting on Josh Allen to beat out Matthew Stafford, repeat as NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers was the last to achieve the feat, winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

With three weeks remaining in the 2025 regular season, Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is in position to potentially join Rodgers by repeating as MVP.

"Josh Allen's probably put himself right up there in the MVP conversation again, and if not leading it," said retired NFL tackle Andrew Whitworth on the Fitz and Whit Podcast.

In the past week, DraftKings Sportsbook's betting odds have noticeably moved in Allen's favor although Los Angeles Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford is still a strong, but not invincible, favorite.

After posting a comeback road win over Drake Maye and the New England Patriots, Allen's odds improved to +525 to earn MVP while Stafford remained the leading favorite (-300). Stafford's advantage actually shrunk after his 457-yard performance on December 18. He currently sits at -225 with Allen creeping closer at +425. Maye (+300) is the only player between Stafford and Allen on the odds board.

Why Allen deserves MVP

Quarterback-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky, who is an official voter, made the case for Allen's candidacy following Buffalo's Week 15 win.

"Value? Again, there's no one more valuable this year. What he's doing with that football team. Down 21-0, on the road, divisional rival, outstanding team in New England, superstar young quarterback, and, basically, he's flawless in the second half. He's the MVP right now," said Orlovsky.

What ya got Stafford?

Arguably, there's been no player more important to his team's success over the last six years than Allen. The dual threat quarterback is the lone player in NFL history with 40+ total touchdowns in five consecutive seasons and he's three TDs from making it an unprecedented six straight.

Allen vs. Stafford

While Stafford leads the NFL in pass yards (4,179) and touchdown passes (40), Allen tops him in completion percentage (70.0) and yards per attempt (8.07).

When factoring in rushing production, Allen comes pretty close to Stafford's totals. With 25 TD passes and 12 touchdown rushes, Allen (37) trails Stafford (40) by only three total TDs heading into the Bills' December 21 road game against the Cleveland Browns. He accounted for 3,811 total yards while Stafford stands at 4,177 yards having played one more game.

Unlike Stafford, Allen hasn't had the benefit of throwing passes to top-tier wide receivers like Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Although running back James Cook is having a phenomenal season in support of Allen, the Bills and the Rams both feature Top 8 rushing attacks.

There's certainly a legitimate case to be made on behalf of Allen and Stafford, but in a close race, I'm putting my money on the guy going for two in a row.

