Five Key Things to Know About Bills vs. Jets in Week 10

It’s been roughly six weeks since the first-place Buffalo Bills suffered their only loss of the season.

Joe Brady’s unbeaten club hosted the 1-2 New England Patriots in Week 4, and Drake Maye and company emerged with a 29-26 victory.

Since then, the defending AFC East champions own a 3-2 mark, while the Bills are on a four-game roll. At 7-1, the franchise is off to its best start since their fourth and last Super Bowl season of 1993. The club finished 12-4 but eventual fell to the Dallas Cowboys in Atlanta, 30-13, in Super Bowl XXVIII.

This week’s foe is the rival New York Jets, a team that the Bills have certainly handled in recent seasons. And it’s certainly a club that can’t be overlooked despite its 2-7 record.

Bills vs. Jets history

Josh Allen pressured | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Including a playoff win in 1981, the Bills own a big edge (73-58) in the all-time series standings. This decade, Buffalo has prevailed in 10 of the 12 meetings. The club has won the last five meetings by a combined 160-58 count.

A season ago, the Bills swept the Jets for the fourth time in six seasons. In Week 2 at MetLife Stadium, Josh Allen and company came up with a 30-10 victory. James Cook ran for 132 yards and two scores, part of a 224-yard rushing day by Buffalo.

Four months later at Orchard Park (Week 18), Allen (1) and Cook (2) combined for three offensive plays before giving way to Mitch Trubisky and Ray Davis. The former threw four touchdown passes, while Davis ran for 151 yards in the team’s 35-8 victory.

Jets’ defense continues to struggle when it comes to picking off passers

Minkah Fitzpatrick gives the Jets their first INT in 636 pass attempts



NYJvsCHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CQUCl4JVnt — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

The Bills gave up the fifth-most rushing yards in the league a year ago. Under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the team has made significant strides in this area. Buffalo has limited its last four foes to under 80 yards rushing, this after giving up 116.0 yards per game on the ground in its first four outings.

Dating back to the start of 2025, Aaron Glenn’s team has picked off one pass in 26 games. A year ago, the team set dubious NFL single-season marks with zero interceptions and four total takeaways. This season, the Jets have forced a respectable 10 turnovers. They lead the NFL with nine opponent fumble recoveries.

Watch for new Bills’ safety Amani Hooker

Welcome to Buffalo Amani Hooker



3 INT’s be the Bengals last week pic.twitter.com/0x3O1LbUob — Ant (@BasedBuff) November 10, 2026

On Tuesday, Bills’ GM Brandon Beane sent a second-round pick in 2027 to the Tennessee Titans and got back the NFL’s co-interception leader and a fifth-round selection next year. Seven-year pro Amani Hooker has picked off five passes in 2026. Buffalo has totaled only six interceptions in eight games this season.

New York’s defense is ranked a pretty respectable 12th in the league in fewest total yards allowed per game. But only six team in the leagues are giving up more yards per contest (128.0 average) on the ground. Joe Brady’s club is running for an impressive 146.6 yards per game, second-best in the NFL.

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