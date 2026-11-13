Three Bold Predictions for Bills' Divisional Road Game vs. Jets in Week 10
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As the only one-loss team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are set to play their second division game of the season as they take on the 2-7 New York Jets, a team they've won 10 of 12 against, on Sunday.
While this sort of game may be more predictable to Bills fans than those in the past, there is still an opportunity for them to enjoy themselves with some bold predictions.
Here are my three bold predictions for when Buffalo takes on the Jets in the Meadowlands as it seeks to improve to 8-1 and maintain pace for the AFC's top seed.
1. James Cook will have a season high in rushing yards and yards per carry
This is a high bar to reach as his season highs of 154 yards and 6.4 yards per carry came against the Chargers in Week 3. However, if last year is any indication, he has a shot at surpassing it.
In Week 2 of 2025, Cook ran for 132 yards on 21 carries, including a 44-yard touchdown, against a Jets defense that still had star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on it.
Without Williams, who's with the Cowboys, and new nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve, Cook is destined for another big game against a Jets defense that allows the seventh-most rushing yards per game.
2. Tyrell Shavers will catch a pass of at least 40 yards in his season debut
Shavers has been recovering from an ACL tear he suffered against the Jaguars in January's wild-card game, and the Bills have until November 18 to activate him from the PUP list. A full practice on Wednesday means he is trending toward playing against New York.
Shavers knows a thing or two about big plays against the Jets, as his first NFL reception was a 69-yard touchdown in Week 17 of 2024 against them.
Buffalo may want to get Shavers up and running quickly to prove he can be a reliable depth piece, especially with Joshua Palmer landing on injured reserve, and a big play from quarterback Josh Allen's rocket arm to Shavers could be the best way to prove that.
3. The defense will intercept Geno Smith twice, once from Amani Hooker
The Bills acquired the NFL's current interceptions leader from the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, dealing a second-round pick for Amani Hooker and a fifth.
Add Hooker's presence to a defense that has allowed just 16 points in its last two games and the fact that they face a Geno Smith who managed just 165 passing yards against a Chiefs defense missing two of its top three cornerbacks, and something big for Buffalo's defense could be brewing.
Garrett Wilson's possible return from a concussion may help, but if the Bills put the heat on him, as the Chiefs and their five sacks did, turnovers will be bound to happen.
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Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003