Will Amani Hooker Play in Week 10? What New Bills Safety Said About Potential Debut

The Buffalo Bills made a huge addition to their defense right before the trade deadline with the trade for Amani Hooker.

With a little over an hour to go before the deadline stuck, general manager Brandon Beane completed a trade with the Tennessee Titans for Hooker, giving up a second-round pick while also receiving a fifth-rounder in return.

The trade was mostly well-received by experts, and it was almost universally well-received from a Bills fan base that has been yearning for that kind of move for years now.

With Hooker now in the fold, the next question is: will he make his Bills debut in Week 10 against the New York Jets?

Here's what we know.

Will Amani Hooker play in Week 10?

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates an interception in the third quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. The Bengals played to a 43-36 overtime win against the Titans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooker spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since the trade and he made a definitive statement about his status against the Jets.

“Oh I’m gonna play on Sunday. Yeah. I’ll be ready to go," Hooker said.

It'll be a quick turnaround for Hooker, who will have just five days to prepare to take the field. But he's a smart player, so he should have a fairly good grasp of the playbook by Sunday.

While we know he's going to suit up, what we don't know is if Hooker will play a full complement of snaps. That will likely be determined as the game wears on.

Hooker has been a mainstay on the field during his career.

Over seven games with the Titans this season, the veteran safety has played on a whopping 99% of snaps, and the last time Hooker played fewer than 90% of snaps in a season was his sophomore campaign in 2020.

Hooker already feeling the love

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for Hooker to see just how much Bills fans love their team. In fact, he said he felt it as soon as he stepped off the plane and saw all of the people wearing Bills gear.

“I can just really feel the love here for this team," Hooker said.

Hooker is going from a Titans fan base that has been criticized for not having enough passion for its team, to a Bills fan base that is one of the most dedicated in the NFL.

Huge boost for the pass defense

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after an unsuccessful two point conversion by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker is a versatile safety, but he does his best work on the back end as a free safety, where he's solid in coverage and has a nose for the football, as evidenced by his five picks this season and 17 interceptions over his career.

That's a perfect fit for the Bills, who haven't gotten much turnover production from their safeties. In fact, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is the only Bills safety to record a pick this season and he's no longer on the team.

Buffalo also sports the fourth-worst pass defense in the NFL and has given up 28 completions of 20-plus yards this season. Hooker should help the Bills there, also.

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