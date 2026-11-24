Year in and year out, the Buffalo Bills seem so close, yet so far away from making their first Super Bowl appearance with Josh Allen at the helm.

Off to a conference-best 9-1 start, Buffalo got some big help in Week 11 from a few NFC East teams to increase their odds at a first round bye, already paving a clear path to achieve such a feat.

With the Jaguars losing to the Giants on Sunday, and the Bengals falling to the Commanders on Monday night, here's what the Bills need to do down the stretch.

"That's where I want to see the Buffalo Bills," said veteran left tackle Dion Dawkins earlier this month. "I don't want nobody's season to dictate our standings. I want to know where we are going to be by ourself. I don't want that stress of, did they win? Did they lose? I don't want that. I want it to be like we handled our business, we know exactly where we're going to be.”

1. Sweep Remaining Division Games

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo has already beaten the Dolphins and Jets this year. Their only loss came to the hands of the Patriots, but New England won't have Drake Maye, completely shifting the probability the result falls in their favor.

While no game in the NFL is a guarantee, there's no reason the Bills can't take care of these teams with inferior rosters, finishing the season with a 5-1 division record.

2. Conference Games Matter

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next, the Bills will also need to beat both the Chiefs and Broncos for the clearest path to the one seed. Both AFC West teams are not only fighting for a division title, but are both just one game back of Buffalo with 8-2 records.

Handing each team a loss would give the Bills the head-to-head tie breaker needed if they finish with the same record, and will also boost their overall conference record to help with additional tie breakers.

3. NFC Games Won't Matter

Aug 10, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to avoid Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) in the first quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If the Bills win those five games against their remaining AFC opponents, the results of Buffalo's matchups against Green Bay and Chicago become irrelevant.

Buffalo could drop both games and still finish with a 14-3 record, holding head-to-head tie breakers over the Chiefs or Broncos if they win all of their other remaining games. The Bengals and Jaguars have both dropped two conference games already, giving the Bills that tie breaker as well.

Josh Allen's path to the one seed continues on Thursday night, with an important matchup against KC awaiting.

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