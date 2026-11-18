Sitting at 8-1 through nine games, the Buffalo Bills are tied for the best record in the NFL and own the best mark in the AFC, which means they are currently sitting in the No. 1 seed.

Of course, the No. 1 seed would be huge for Buffalo, as not only will they get a first-round bye, but home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

But there is plenty of competition for Buffalo, so nothing is close to set in stone yet. Behind the Bills are four 7-2 teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals.

One thing the Bills have working in their favor is they have one of the easiest slates in the NFL, with Buffalo's strength of its rest-of-season schedule being the ninth-easiest, per Tankathon. Only Denver and the Jags have easier slates of the 7-2 AFC teams.

Here's a look at the Bills' remaining schedule and what they need to do over the last eight games to secure the No. 1 seed.

Bills' remaining schedule

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' remaining schedule is as follows:

Week 11: vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: at New England Patriots

Week 14: at Green Bay Packers

Week 15: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 16: at Denver Broncos

Week 17: at Miami Dolphins

Week 18: vs. New York Jets

Five of the Bills' remaining eight games are against teams with a record of .500 or better, although we know the Patriots have been significantly downgraded because of the injury to Drake Maye, so they might be closer to the Dolphins and Jets at this point than they are their fellow .500-or-better teams.

But Kansas City, Green Bay, Chicago and Denver are four of the better teams in the NFL, so the road to the No. 1 seed won't be easy. Here's how the Bills can get there.

Step 1: Go 4-0 in divisional games

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shake hands after the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2020, the No. 1 seed in the AFC has won 14 or more games four times, so we'll peg that as the number of wins Buffalo will need. Knowing that, Buffalo needs six more wins.

The best way to get four of those wins is the four divisional games the Bills have left against the Dolphins (two), Jets and Patriots. All four of those contests are games the Bills should win considering the current states of those teams.

The Jets were fairly competitive earlier in the season, but they are getting worse and worse by the week.

Miami has been a lot more competitive than we expected them to be this season, but the Dolphins are still lacking talent in a lot of areas and they are missing Malik Willis for at least three more games due to injury.

The Patriots have accounted for the Bills' only loss this season but may have lost Maye for this season with his ankle injury. Even if he does make it back, it won't be by the time Buffalo sees the Pats in Week 13, so that's a huge lift for the Bills.

With everything we know, the Bills should be able to go a perfect 4-0 in the division the rest of the way, which means they need two more wins to hit that targeted number of 14.

Step 2: Go 2-2 in rest of games

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are no gimmes in the games against the Chiefs, Packers, Bears and Broncos. All four are very formidable foes and will challenge the Bills to the fullest extent possible.

But the Bills don't need a clean sweep of those games, or to even go above .500. A simple 2-2 mark against those squads is a very realistic outcome and would get the Bills to 14-3.

If the Bills can accomplish that task, along with sweeping the rest of their divisional games, Buffalo should get the bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

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