NFL punishes Patriots' RB for swinging at game-wrecker Matt Milano in Bills' win

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Matt Milano ate the New England Patriots' lunch last Sunday, and, now, the NFL is taking their running back's money.

Patriots' ball carrier Rhamondre Stevenson, presumably out of frustration, threw a punch at Milano as a third-quarter play spilled over into the sideline during the Bills' 35-31 comeback win in Foxboro.

While both players were charged with offsetting unnecessary roughness fouls during the December 14 matchup, only Stevenson drew a subsequent financial penalty.

As reported by WGR's Sal Capaccio, the NFL hit Stevenson with a $12,172 fine for "striking" Milano. According to Capaccio, no Bills' players were on the fines list.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) reacts

Incident report

The punishable offense occurred on the first play from scrimmage after the Bills cut the deficit to 24-21 with under 4:00 remaining in the third quarter.

Quarterback Drake Maye connected with Stevenson on a screen pass to the left, and the running back gained 16 yards up to the 35-yard line where Milano cut him off at the sideline. Apparently taking exception to Milano forcing him out of bounds, Stevenson took a swing at the linebacker's facemask as the two played mixed it up.

None of Milano's visible actions seemingly warranted a penalty, but both players were flagged. The Patriots' possession eventually ended on an interception by Tre'Davious White. Following the game, Stevenson admitted to making a "dumb decision."

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Milano thrives in win

While Stevenson managed a respectable 77 yards on nine total touches, Milano was a star throughout the important divisional clash. The 31-year-old recorded a team-high 10 tackles to go along with 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble.

Milano's first tackle of the game stopped the Patriots' ball carrier for no gain. He single-handedly wrecked a third-quarter possession, stopping wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a four-yard gain on 2nd-and-11 and sacking Maye on the ensuing snap.

With the Bills protecting a four-point lead in the fourth quarter, Milano spoiled another Patriots' possession by sacking Maye on second down.

"He was vibing out there," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott. "Two sacks, [defensive coordinator] Bobby [Babich] made those two calls and Matt cashed in. He's been working his tail off to get himself back to where he was today."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium.

