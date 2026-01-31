Tracking Bills' coaching departures: Five Sean McDermott staffers land jobs elsewhere
As is usually the case when the head coach is fired, the Buffalo Bills are facing a significant staff overhaul.
Even with offensive coordinator Joe Brady's promotion to replace fired head coach Sean McDermott, multiple assistants have already secured coaching gigs elsewhere.
While McDermott, himself, is reportedly taking one year off from coaching, a majority of the coaches who served under him likely won't be back.
Including the three coordinators, McDermott employed 21 assistants on his 2025 coaching staff. Thus far, five assistants have joined other NFL teams for the 2026 season.
Most notably, defense coordinator Bobby Babich has signed on with the Green Bay Packers as the defensive pass game coordinator/ secondary coach. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was the first to leave, taking the same position with the Miami Dolphins prior to Buffalo hiring Brady.
The Bills also lost popular cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae to the Dolphins. Additionally, wide receivers coach Adam Henry left for the Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive line coach Marcus West has defected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Currently, Brady is the lone holdover from McDermott's 2025 staff, although that's bound to change in the coming weeks. Brady mentioned his intention to retain multiple assistants, he but did not suggest any names.
Quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry could be a potential returnee, due to his pre-Buffalo connections to Brady, but he's already had interviews with other NFL teams.
Assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund has also already interviewed elsewhere. It seems unlikely he would return in the same role after being passed over in the process to succeed the retired Kromer. The Bills have tabbed a former Kromer pupil Pat Meyer, who spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the new offensive line coach.
2025 Bills' staff holdovers
Joe Brady, head coach (offensive coordinator)
Name, new role, (former role)
2025 Bills' staffers not returning
Chris Tabor, ST coordinator (Dolphins)
Aaron Kromer, OL coach (retired)
Adam Henry, WR coach (Steelers)
Bobby Babich, DEF coordinator (Packers)
Marcus West, DL coach (Buccaneers)
Jahmile Addae, CB coach (Dolphins)
Name, former role, (new team)
2025 Bills' staffers TBD
Rob Boras, TE coach
Ronald Curry, QB coach
Joe Danna, safeties coach
Austin Gund, assistant OL coach
Al Holcomb, LB coach
Marc Lubick, pass game specialist
DJ Mangas, OFF quality control/assistant WR coach
Ryan Nielsen, senior DEF assistant
Mike Pellegrino, nickel DB coach
Jason Rebrovich, assistant DL coach
Kyle Shurmur, OFF quality control
Kelly Skipper, RB coach
Christian Taylor, DEF assistant
Turner West, assistant ST coach
