Sean McDermott rejected job opportunity from NFC team, per report
After being fired by the Buffalo Bills this past week, Sean McDermott is not ready to take on his next opportunity.
A report surfaced recently that McDermott had elected to take a year off from coaching, and that was followed up by news that the former Bills head coach actually turned down a job offer from an NFC organization.
Not ready
According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to McDermott, but he elected to pass on the offer that was presented.
“Bucs talked to ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott to check about joining Todd Bowles’ staff, but he’s expected to take this year off and re-assess his options in 2027,” Auman posted to his X account.
The FOX reporter pointed out the fact that McDermott previously coached for the Philadelphia Eagles while current Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was a scout with the Eagles. Before becoming the Bills' head coach, McDermott interviewed with the Buccaneers for their head-coaching job, as Auman pointed out in his post.
Leaving behind
McDermott spent nine seasons with the Bills, finishing his first head coaching stint with a record of 106-58, including playoffs. He led Buffalo to eight playoff appearances during his near-decade at the helm, including in each of the past seven years. His teams advanced to two AFC Championship games during that streak.
There are two remaining head-coaching jobs available — the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. But as reports have stated, it appears as if McDermott is set to take a step back.
New direction
Since firing McDermott, the Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to their head coach position. Brady had previously served as the team's OC since midway through the 2023 season, when he took over for former play-caller Ken Dorsey. Before that, he was the Bills' quarterbacks coach in 2022.
Buffalo is now searching for a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator and a new special teams coach to serve under the first-year head coach.
