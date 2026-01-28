Sean McDermott rejected job opportunity from NFC team, per report

After being fired by the Buffalo Bills this past week, Sean McDermott is not ready to take on his next opportunity.

A report surfaced recently that McDermott had elected to take a year off from coaching, and that was followed up by news that the former Bills head coach actually turned down a job offer from an NFC organization.

RELATED: Sean McDermott's head-coaching future hinted by NFL insider

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shakes hands with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Not ready

According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to McDermott, but he elected to pass on the offer that was presented.

“Bucs talked to ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott to check about joining Todd Bowles’ staff, but he’s expected to take this year off and re-assess his options in 2027,” Auman posted to his X account.

The FOX reporter pointed out the fact that McDermott previously coached for the Philadelphia Eagles while current Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht was a scout with the Eagles. Before becoming the Bills' head coach, McDermott interviewed with the Buccaneers for their head-coaching job, as Auman pointed out in his post.

MORE: Buffalo Bills make disastrous hire naming Joe Brady team's next head coach

Bucs talked to ex-Bills coach Sean McDermott to check about joining Todd Bowles' staff, but he's expected to take this year off and re-assess his options in 2027. McDermott overlapped with Jason Licht with Eagles 2003-07 and interviewed for Bucs' HC job in 2016. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 28, 2026

Leaving behind

McDermott spent nine seasons with the Bills, finishing his first head coaching stint with a record of 106-58, including playoffs. He led Buffalo to eight playoff appearances during his near-decade at the helm, including in each of the past seven years. His teams advanced to two AFC Championship games during that streak.

There are two remaining head-coaching jobs available — the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. But as reports have stated, it appears as if McDermott is set to take a step back.

RELATED: Bobby Babich's future with Bills now clear after latest coaching shake-up

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New direction

Since firing McDermott, the Bills promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to their head coach position. Brady had previously served as the team's OC since midway through the 2023 season, when he took over for former play-caller Ken Dorsey. Before that, he was the Bills' quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Buffalo is now searching for a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator and a new special teams coach to serve under the first-year head coach.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —