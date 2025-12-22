NFL expert shows belief in Bills among crowded AFC playoff picture

The Buffalo Bills are practically a lock to make the postseason after earning their 11th win of the season on Sunday.

The team has experienced a roller coaster of a season, falling to the Dolphins and Falcons, but winning shootouts against the Ravens, Chiefs, Bengals, and Patriots. But can they be trusted to go on another playoff run?

NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha believes they can, naming them one of five AFC teams he's "buying" as a Super Bowl contender, joining the Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, and Texans within the conference.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off of the field after a game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Offensive superstars

Chadiha writes, "The Bills have one of the best weapons in the league heading into the postseason in quarterback Josh Allen," pointing out that he's played "some of the best football of his career in January." He cites Allen's 32 total touchdowns against just four interceptions in 13 playoff appearances, helping Buffalo reach two of the last five conference championship games.

But Allen isn't a "one-man show," as Chadiha points out, explaining that James Cook has blossomed into an elite talent." With defensive questions once again as the team prepares for the postseason, "The key for the Bills is leaning heavily on that tandem in the postseason..."

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) for scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Defensive worries

If one thing is holding the Bills back, it's their defense, specifically the unit's vulnerability against the run. Chadiha calls the team's run defense "horrible," and allowing 160 rushing yards against Cleveland on Sunday reinforces his point.

This struggle is nothing new, as the Bills have allowed 33.2 points per game in their last five layoff losses, which is why "Allen's brilliance has never gotten them over the hump," according to Chadiha.

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was trying to get a pass off before Phillips reached him during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Remaining AFC threats

The Chiefs and Bengals have already been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning there is no possibility for Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow to knock out the Bills again.

Baltimore hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but a Sunday night loss to the Patriots means they're counting on the Steelers to lose out while the Ravens win out.

Indy and their dominant ground game is currently sitting on the outside looking in, and an abundance of QB injuries makes their playoff outlook bleak.

Chadiha concludes, "That's why this opportunity is so golden for Allen and his teammates. The road to the Super Bowl may never be less daunting again."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball trying to avoid Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai getting the ball close to a first down during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

