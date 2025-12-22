A critical Buffalo Bills’ defender may miss some time moving forward after sustaining an injury that left him sidelined during a Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Shaq Thompson left the game early on Sunday, exiting due to a neck injury with 6 minutes 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter. He did not return to action but remained on the sideline throughout the contest.

It’s a worrisome development for the Bills’ LB corps, which had improved its production, particularly while defending against the run, since Thompson was inserted into the starting lineup.

A good run

Thompson was forced into action as the team’s starting middle linebacker due to captain Terrel Bernard going down with an elbow injury during a Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the first couple of weeks with Thompson serving as a starter, Buffalo’s run-stopping effort improved dramatically, with the Bills limiting the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals to 58 yards and 62 yards, respectively, in Weeks 13 and 14.

But after crashing back down to earth while allowing the New England Patriots to run all over them in Week 15, the Bills lost Thompson early on Sunday and could now be without one of their most effective run-stuffing defenders for the foreseeable future. Thompson is fourth on the team in defensive stops (30) this season despite earning just six games this season. Buffalo is allowing the third-most yards rushing per game (144.3) in the league.

Plug and play

The Bills would have an easy answer if Thompson is indeed out moving forward, with Bernard waiting in the wings to take back over as the team’s starter. That may not be an ideal fix, however, as the fourth-year pro has been a severe disappointment throughout the 2025 campaign.

Bernard has struggled mightily in run support this year, as he is currently tied for second on the team with six missed tackles on the year, and that’s with missing four games due to injury. He has remained a threat to create splash plays, with an interception and two fumble recoveries on the year. But the consistency in his performance has been severely lacking.

Moving ahead

The Bills have a daunting matchup to look forward to on Sunday, when they will host running back Saquon Barkley and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Barkley has not enjoyed the same success he did a season ago, when he earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. But he remains one of the most talented RBs in the league and will present a distinct challenge for the Bills in Week 17.

Barkley has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark this season, as he enters the matchup with Buffalo having rushed for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns on 4.1 yards per attempt. This past week against the Washington Commanders, Barkley found the end zone while totaling 60 yards rushing.

Philadelphia and Buffalo will meet at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

