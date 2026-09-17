Battle of Potent Offenses, Four Other Things to Know About Bills vs. Lions

It was quite the opening week for the National Football League when it came to putting points on the board. The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions were two of the 11 teams that reached the 30-point mark in Week 1.

Both teams came out victorious despite the fact that their opposition each scored at least 30 points as well. Joe Brady’s team rallied for a 36-31 triumph at Houston, while Dan Campbell’s squad held on at home in overtime against the game New Orleans Saints, 31-30.

Much will be made about the matchup between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Jared Goff. However, this Thursday night clash at Highmark Stadium features a top-notch running back battle between the NFL’s leading rusher in 2025 and one of the most explosive offensive performers in the game.

Bills vs. Lions history

Josh Allen at Detroit | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bills have had their way with the Men from Motown and own an 8-4-1 lead in a series that dates back to 1972. They have also dominated this interconference rivalry as of late, prevailing in five consecutive meetings dating back to 2010. The teams last met in 2024 at Ford Field, and Buffalo emerged with a wild 48-42 victory. The Lions are 1-4-1 lifetime on the road in this setting, their last appearance in Orchard Park resulting in a 14-13 setback in 2018.

Primetime Battle of the Backfields

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs yesterday



🦁 29 CAR

🦁 156 YDS

🦁 2 TD

🦁 5 REC | 30 YDS



Lions defeat the Saints 31-30 pic.twitter.com/4h9bpWJoWy — Rafters (@RaftersHQ) September 14, 2026

In 2025, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs finished sixth in the league with 1,223 yards on the ground, and led the NFL with six runs of 40-plus yards. The three-time Pro Bowler and 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft has already totaled 5,215 yards from scrimmage and scored 51 total touchdowns in 50 regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Buffalo’s James Cook ran for a league-high 1,621 yards in 2025. He became the first Bills’ player to lead the NFL in rushing yards since Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson in 1976. The five-year pro was held in check by the Texans last Sunday. Cook touched the ball 16 times and gained 69 yards.

Keep an eye on Bills' OLB Greg Rousseau

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Lions gave up a whopping 469 total yards in last Sunday’s 31-30 overtime victory over the Saints, the team’s relentless pass-rusher had a solid game. Adian Hutchinson finished with five tackles, a pair of sacks, and four quarterback hits. Detroit totaled five QB traps in the one-point victory.

Greg Rousseau did a number on Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud on Sunday. The defensive end/turned outside linebacker finished with four stops, two sacks, five QB hits and two forced fumbles. His second strip sack of Stroud came in the closing minute, and Terel Bernard’s recovery clinched the win for the Bills.

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