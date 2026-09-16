Four Bold Predictions For Buffalo Bills Against Detroit Lions in Week 2

Week 1 was full of excitement for the Buffalo Bills, who were able to win in a 36-31 shootout against the Houston Texans. Buffalo hadn't won in Houston in 20 years, which gives them plenty of confidence heading into Week 2 that they can accomplish anything this year.

It was also a major win for Josh Allen, who was just 1-4 (including the playoffs) against the Texans prior to this win. DJ Moore also made history as just the second player in team history to record 100 yards receiving during his debut with the franchise.

Now all the attention will be on the Bills in Week 2 as they host the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, in what will be the official debut for the New Highmark Stadium. With the stage set, let's look ahead to the showdown with four predictions for Buffalo this week.

James Cook averages more than six yards per attempt

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with the ball against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook didn't have a bad game, but it wasn't his typical explosive outing. He ran for 57 yards on 13 attempts, which was an average of 4.4 yards per attempt. This week, the Bills will need him to step up his game with Jahmyr Gibbs ready to put up another impressive outing following his 156-yard performance. In this first bold prediction, Cook rises to the challenge and averages more than six yards per attempt as he keeps the offense ahead of the chains throughout the night.

Greg Rousseau records another strip-sack

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau is already one of the biggest winners following the shift in scheme under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. On Sunday, he recorded two sacks, causing fumbles both times. The second was on the final drive of the game and sealed the win for the Bills. Rousseau continues to shine in this prediction as he gets after Jared Goff and records another strip-sack.

Dalton Kincaid records 100 yards for second consecutive week

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid reacts after making a catch against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fully healthy for the first time in a long time, Dalton Kincaid went off in Week 1. The standout tight end had 130 yards on five receptions, proving to be a reliable option for Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Lions offer a strong matchup for him after giving up 54 yards to Juwan Johnson and 33 to Noah Fant, with both scoring a touchdown. Kincaid should be able to put up big numbers once again with this prediction having him haul in 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Christian Benford snags first interception of the year

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford reacts after the win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who didn't have his best outing on Sunday was Christian Benford. He didn't play poorly, but was matched up against Nico Collins, who is a massive target known for getting deep and beating single coverage. Collins finished with seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

This week, Benford and the Buffalo secondary will have a nightmare matchup against Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. While that might seem daunting, Benford responds to the challenge and records his first interception of the year during their prime time showdown.

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