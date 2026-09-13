Bills’ All-Time History Against All Teams on 2026 Schedule

The current franchise known as the Buffalo Bills began playing football in 1960 is one of the original eight members of the American Football League.

They won a couple of AFL titles in 1964 and ’65, but are perhaps known for their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and failures. Still, the franchise is well represented in Canton, Ohio.

There have already been plenty of predictions made on how new head coach Joe Brady and his team will fare this season based on the schedule. Hence, here’s a look at the franchise’s history against the teams they will face in 2026.

Houston Texans (Week 1)

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jumps for a first down against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No doubt Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t forgotten last season Thursday night’s visit to Houston. The talented signal-caller was sacked eight times in a 23-19 loss in Week 12. It was the latest rough outing for a team that has actually has a losing record in a series. Including a playoff clash in 2019, the Texans own a three-game edge (8-5) in the standings and have won four of the last five meetings dating back to 2018.

Detroit Lions (Week 2)

These interconference rivals will clash for the third time in five seasons, and the Bills will be looking to not only extend their 9-5 lead in this series but add to their current five-game winning streak vs. the Lions dating back to 2010. In 2024, Buffalo outlasted Dan Campbell’s club, 48-42, at Ford Field.

Los Angeles Chargers (Week 3)

These original AFL franchises last met in 2023 on a Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Week 16, and the Bills came away with a 24-22 victory. As far as the all-time standings, the Chargers own an impressive 25-14-2 overall edge in a storied series that includes three postseason meetings—two of those victories by the Bills in the 1964 and 1965 AFL Championship Games.

New England Patriots (Weeks 4 and 13)

James Cook 24 Touches, 111 Total YDS, 3 TDs vs NE Today.



Helped the Bills complete their 21-0 comeback win.pic.twitter.com/OlTro3Fvs3 https://t.co/udtY7eg2RA — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 14, 2025

The Bills get an early look at the team that ended their five-year reign as AFC East champions in 2025. The past season, the teams split their two-game set, with the road team prevailing in each instance. In Week 5 at Orchard Park, the Patriots came away with a 23-20 Sunday night win. In Week 15 at Gillette Stadium, Buffalo stormed back from a 21-0 second-quarter deficit for a 35-31 win.

In terms of all-time numbers (including playoffs), the Pats own a huge edge (80-52-1). However, recent history tells a much different story. Dating back to 2020, and including a resounding 47-17 wild card win in 2021, the Bills own a 9-4 advantage in the last 13 meetings.

Los Angeles Rams (Week 5)

Dating back to 2016, the Bills have faced the Rams four times and scored at least 20 points in each of those games. That includes a wild 44-42 loss in 2024 in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium. Meanwhile, Buffalo owns a 9-6 advantage in this infrequent interconference series that dates back to 1970, and has taken five of the last seven meetings dating back to 2024.

Las Vegas Raiders (Week 6)

Thanks to a pair of playoff victories in 1990 (AFC Championship Game) and 1993 (AFC Divisional Playoffs), the Bills actually own a 22-21 lead in this series that obviously dates back to the first AFL season in 1960. This season, the clubs will meet for just the fourth time since 2017, and Buffalo has won the last five meetings by a combined 102-47 score.

Baltimore Ravens (Week 8)

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: The #Bills completed their incredible comeback on the #Ravens to win 41-40 in week one of the 2025 season🔥 pic.twitter.com/JWMo2xFptb — Bills Lead (@BillsLead) September 7, 2026

This has become an almost annual affair as the clubs will clash for the third straight season and the fourth time over that span. That’s because the Bills came away with a wild 27-25 victory in the 2024 divisional round at Orchard Park.

Of course, Josh Allen and company rallied for an even wilder 41-40 victory (down 40-25 in the fourth quarter) on the opening Sunday night game of the 2025 season, again at home. Including the postseason, the Ravens and Bills (both teams with new head coaches in 2026) have split their 14 meetings dating back to 1999.

Minnesota Vikings (Week 9)

When you think Bills and Vikings, it’s hard not to focus on the fact that these two franchises oth own 0-4 records in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, this interconference series began back in 1971 and the Purple Gang owns a three-game edge (9-6) in the standings. The clubs last met in Buffalo in 2022 and the Vikings came away with a thrilling 33-30 overtime win.

New York Jets (Weeks 10 and 18)

It’s been a lot of Bills in recent years, with an occasional smattering by the Green and White. Dating back to 2020, Buffalo has prevailed in 10 of the last 12 meetings and is currently in the midst of a five-game winning streak (by a combined 160-58 score) in this series.

This past season, the Bills rolled to 30-10 victory in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium, then closed the regular-season with a 35-8 win at home in Week 18. All told and including one playoff win in 1981, the Bills own a 73-58 lifetime record in this setting.

Miami Dolphins (Weeks 11 and 17)

Talk about a reversal of fortune? The teams first met in 1996 in what was the inaugural season for the expansion Dolphins. During those final four seasons in the AFL, the Bills owned a 4-3-1 lead in the eight meetings.

Then came the 1970s. In what remains an NFL record, Miami won all 20 meetings during that decade. That means that the ‘Fins once owned a 23-4-1 edge in the standings. That lead has now shrunk to two games (63-31-1) thanks to Buffalo’s recent dominance, as well as a 4-1 edge in five playoff meetings.

All told and including a 34-31 wild card victory in 2022, the Bills are an impressive 16-3 in the last 19 meetings in this series. However, it’s worth noting that the Dolphins did snap a six-game overall losing streak in this rivalry last season with a 30-13 victory in South Florida in Week 10. Seven weeks earlier on a Thursday night at Buffalo, the Bills came away with a 31-21 win.

Kansas City Chiefs (Week 12)

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, there was no playoff meeting between these recent rivals this past season because Andy Reid’s team finished 6-11 and out of the postseason for the first time since 2014. Nevertheless, the Bills and Chiefs clashed for the 10th time since 2020.

As for the all-time standings which includes seven playoff encounters, Buffalo owns a 31-26-1 edge. As for recent history, the clubs have split those last 10 postseason clashes the past six seasons. The Bills are 5-1 in the regular season, including a 28-21 home victory in Week 9 this past season, and the Chiefs are a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs.

Green Bay Packers (Week 14)

The teams will be meeting for just the 15th time in the regular season, with Buffalo owning a 9-5 edge. When last the clubs met, the Bills came away with a 27-17 Sunday night win in 2022 at Orchard Park. The most fascinating part of this series is the fact that the Packers are winless on the road (0-7) against the Bills dating back to 1979.

Chicago Bears (Week 15)

It’s the last of the Bills’ five interconference games this season as the teams meet for the first time since 2022. Josh Allen and company walked away with 35-13 win that day at Soldier Field, but Chicago still owns a two-game lead (8-6) in the series standings.

Denver Broncos (Week 16)

While these teams will meet for the fourth consecutive season, this marks the first regular-season encounter between the clubs since 2023. Nonetheless, despite a heartbreaking 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the 2025 AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Bills own a 24-18-1 overall edge in the all-time standings. And as for that last regular-season clash, Sean Payton’s club shuffled off to Buffalo and came away with a 24-22 surprise win three years ago.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —