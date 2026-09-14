How Jim Leonhard's Scheme Change Set Greg Rousseau Loose in Bills' Victory

When the Buffalo Bills hired Jim Leonhard as their new defensive coordinator, it meant a big change for sixth-year defensive end Greg Rousseau. The former second-round pick spent his entire career playing on the defensive line with his hand in the dirt, but was moved to outside linebacker in Leonhard's scheme, which has a basis in the 3-4.

After one game in the new system, it's clear that Rousseau is a big winner. He showed up on the first defensive drive of the game and recorded a strip-sack on C.J. Stroud. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver scooped up the fumble, and the great field position allowed Buffalo to take an early 3-0 lead. He added a second strip-sack to close the game out, closing the door on Houston's last-second effort to steal the win.

Rousseau, who has always been a solid run defender, showed off his talent in this area as well, including when he made a key stop for no gain on a David Montgomery attempt early in the third quarter. Even so, it was his pass-rushing that led to criticism in recent years, and in one game with Leonhard, he's ready to take a step forward.

Greg Rousseau answered lingering question about position change

The Buffalo Bills' Greg Rousseau avoids a swinging arm during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one concern with Rousseau moving to outside linebacker was how he would do in coverage. Clearly, dropping back to cover pass catchers won't be his primary job, but Rousseau needs to prove that he can hold his own, and he did exactly that on Sunday.

Easily, the best example of this came on a second-and-12 in the third quarter. Rousseau was matched up with tight end Dalton Schultz, and Stroud fired a pass in his direction. Rousseau was able to get a hand on the ball and knock it to the turf.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball with Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) in pursuit during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That forced Houston into a third-and-long from their own two-yard line. To avoid disaster, they ran the ball and punted it away, but the drive may have extended if not for the big play from Rousseau.

In all, he was targeted three times in coverage and didn't surrender a completion. With that question answered, it's clear to see that Rousseau, who had four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a pass defense, and five quarterback hits, is going to thrive in his new role under Leonhard. It's also fair to say the Bills might not be 1-0 right now if not for his performance.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —