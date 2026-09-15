Three Things Buffalo Bills Must Improve in Week 2 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 1 was an exciting one for the Buffalo Bills as they knocked off the Houston Texans 36-31. Buffalo needed a 34-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Joshua Palmer, as well as a huge defensive stop late in the game to pull off the win, giving them their first victory in Houston since the 2006 season.

It was also just the second victory over the Texans for Allen, who has had his share of struggles against that defense.

While there are plenty of reasons to celebrate, there were also some miscues that need to be cleaned up. Buffalo has a short week with the Detroit Lions visiting on Thursday night, and they need to use all the time they can to clean up these three areas of concern.

Clean up penalties

Buffalo Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr. high fives fans while exiting the field after the game against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties were a problem for the Bills in Week 1 as they had 10 accepted penalties which cost them 85 yards. There were holding penalties against Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson, and back-to-back ineligible-man-downfield calls in the second quarter (although the second was declined). Special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. drew a blindside block that erased an eight-yard punt return for Greg Dortch while Joe Andreessen was called for holding, which negated a 41-yard kick return for Ray Davis.

Arguably the most frustrating penalty, however, came courtesy of Damar Hamlin. The veteran safety was called for holding on a third-and-nine play that should have forced a field goal. Instead, the Texans got a fresh set of downs. Houston capitalized with David Montgomery scoring an 18-yard touchdown, giving the Texans a 14-10 lead.

Buffalo deserves a lot of credit for fighting through the penalties, but they can't continue to give up free yardage and expect to win, especially with a dangerous team like Detroit coming to town.

Red Zone Defense

Houston Texans RB David Montgomery makes a catch for a touchdown during the second half against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills struggled mightily in the red zone throughout their Week 1 win. The Texans were able to convert on their first four red zone opportunities, which led to their need for the fourth-quarter comeback.

The good news is that they can build on their finish. Buffalo stopped Houston on their fifth and final trip to the red zone, with Greg Rousseau recording a game-sealing strip-sack. They deserve props for closing it out, but seeing better efficiency in the red zone against the Lions is a must in Week 2.

Get ground game going

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs with the ball against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook led the NFL in rushing with 1,621 yards in 2025. On Sunday, he finished with just 57 yards on 13 attempts. The Bills as a whole were outgained on the ground 124-86. Buffalo had a better average per attempt than the Texans, but overall, Houston did a better job controlling the game with the run. That's how they won the time of possession battle by keeping the ball for 36 minutes and 17 seconds.

Detroit is another team that can move the ball on the ground, with Jahmyr Gibbs racking up 156 yards, two touchdowns, and an unreal 14 first downs in Week 1. Buffalo is going to have its hands full with Gibbs, but the best defense will be a good offense.

If Cook can control the offense and pick up chunks of yardage with his legs, it will not only open up the passing game for Josh Allen, but it will keep Gibbs and the rest of the Lions' offense on the sideline. The chances of defeating the Lions goes up drastically if you can force their explosive playmakers to spend the majority of the game as spectators.

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