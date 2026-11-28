The Buffalo Bills were able to secure a win on Thanksgiving night, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs 13-10.

It was a game of field position and the Bills were able to pull off the win thanks to Tyler Bass drilling a 57-yard kick as time expired. Such a kick is always impressive, but doing so in the wet conditions we saw on Thursday night made it an even greater feat.

As for the rest of the players, there were many players who deserve praise, as well as some who would have liked to perform better. That said, let's take a look at those players by seeing who finished as the highest and lowest-graded Bills players in Week 12.

Highest graded Bills in Week 12

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxwell Hairston, CB - 78.8

Connor McGovern, C - 77.1

Landon Jackson, DE - 76.9

Dorian Williams, LB - 74.2

James Cook, RB - 73.1

This was a huge showing for Maxwell Hairston, who was benched earlier in the season. He played 52 defensive snaps and was the highest-graded player on the Bills in Week 12 with a 78.8. Defensively, he was joined by Landon Jackson who also needed a big game after struggling through several games this season. Dorian Williams was third on defense, and had four tackles.

Offensively, two offensive players were in the top five, led by center Connor McGovern who had a 77.1. He helped pave the way for James Cook, who had 117 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Cook did enough to earn a 73.1 overall, which landed him in the top five as well.

Lowest graded Bills in Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes the ball under pressure from Buffalo Bills EDGE Michael Hoecht. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Hancock, DB - 30.0

Michael Hoecht, EDGE - 33.5

Jackson Hawes, TE - 40.0

T.J. Sanders, DT - 42.2

Khalil Shakir, WR - 47.4

As for the lowest-rated players, Jordan Hancock, who had a 30.0. That was a huge drop from his performance in Week 11, when he had an 86.2. Michael Hoecht was right behind him with a 33.5, which is concerning after he was the lowest-rated player last week with a 30.9. The final defender to make the bottom five is defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, who had a 42.2 overall.

On offense, tight end Jackson Hawes continued his sophomore slump, finishing with a 40.0. Also falling in the bottom five was Khalil Shakir, who led the team with 33 yards on three receptions but allowed a pass to bounce off his hands and wind up as an interception for the Chiefs.

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