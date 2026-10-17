When last we saw the Buffalo Bills, it took more than four quarters for Joe Brady’s club to outlast the Los Angeles Rams, 37-34, at SoFi Stadium this past Monday night.

From a long evening to a long afternoon. Last Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders were in Foxborough to battle the defending AFC champions. The New England Patriots scored early and often and Klint Kubiak’s squad was on the wrong end of a 45-17 blowout.

The Raiders have dropped consecutive games to the Chiefs and Patriots after a 3-0 start. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and company look to maintain their one-game lead in the AFC East with their third road victory in six weeks.

Bills vs. Raiders history

Josh Allen vs. Raiders in 2023 | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is another one of those original AFL series that dates back to 1960. And when you include the team’s postseason victories in the 1990 AFC title game (51-3) and the ’93 divisional round (29-23), the Bills own a 22-21 lead in the overall standings.

Dating back to 2017, Buffalo has won three consecutive meetings by a combined 102-47 score. The Bills have scored at least 30 points in each of those victories. The clubs’ last meeting took place in 2023, with the Bills coming away with a 38-10 triumph. Meanwhile, the Raiders took it on the chinstrap, 30-23, six years ago the last time they hosted this series.

Bills’ new-look defense still trying to find itself

Jim Leonhard | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team has a new defensive coordinator this season in Jim Leonhard. However, this year’s unit is off to a very shaky start. Brady’s club has already surrendered 141 points (31-plus in 3 games) and 18 offensive touchdowns. During last season’s 4-1 start, Buffalo allowed 113 points and gave up just 13 offensive TDs.

A season ago, the Raiders ranked a respectable 14th in the league in total defense and pass defense in terms of yards allowed. The club gave up 45 offensive TDs while coming up with just 16 takeaways. In five games this season, Las Vegas has already forced 10 turnovers—nine in three wins and one in two losses.

Keep an eye on Raiders’ RB Ashton Jeanty

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A season ago, Buffalo’s James Cook became the Bills’ first player since Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson in 1976 to lead the NFL in rushing yards. This season, he’s averaging 106.4 yards per game on the ground. But he’s put the ball on the ground four times in five games (2 lost)—much to the chagrin of the team’s head coach.

While Ashton Jeanty has reached the end zone just twice in 2026, both touchdowns via the air, the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft entered Week 6 ranked 10th in the league in total yards from scrimmage (506). Jeanty leads the Raiders in rushing yards (291) and is also second on the club with 22 receptions.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —