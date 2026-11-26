Buffalo Bills' fans have plenty to be thankful for on this Thanksgiving 2026.

Naturally, quarterback Josh Allen, a five-time NFL MVP finalist, is atop the list, but today we look beyond the Bills' elite field general.

As the Bills (9-1) prepare to entertain the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight in a NBC holiday special, here are four items the Mafia is thankful for this season.

RB James Cook

It's easy to take James Cook for granted when the quarterback is Josh Allen, but the Bills' former second-round pick is arguably the premier running back in the NFL.

The reigning rushing champion, who needed only 10 games to break the 1,000-yard barrier (1,060), enters Week 12 with only 38 fewer yards than league leader Jahmyr Gibbs (1,098). Cook and Gibbs are the lone two running backs with 200+ carries thus far.

In the Week 11 win over the Miami Dolphins, Cook became the first running back in NFL history to produce 75+ rush yards and 1+ touchdown in nine consecutive games. He surpassed Hall-of-Famers John Riggins and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Having developed into a true bellcow, Cook brings a dynamic element to the Bills' offense. He's willing to pound the rock, and his explosive ability makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

The Bills' defense was in desperate need of an overhaul this past offseason, and first-year head coach Joe Brady wisely gave the keys to former NFL safety Jim Leonhard.

Right off the bat, Leonhard brought a fresh new energy and philosophy. He changed the defense to a 3-4 base formation while making versatility a core component.

It wasn't pretty early on as Buffalo was gashed through the season's first six games heading into its Week 7 bye. Although they've faced lesser quarterbacks over the past four weeks, the Bills' defense has been practically impenetrable.

Opponents have failed to score a touchdown against the Bills in 43 consecutive possessions. Furthermore, they've held the opposition to under 130 net pass yards in three of the last four games.

Bills new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Wednesday, July 29, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Special team coordinator Jeff Rodgers

Special teams are one-third of the game, and the Bills' units are operating at an elite level across the board.

While Buffalo was solid in this phase of the game last year, veteran coordinator Jeff Rodgers has essentially optimized the operations on specials. The Bills are second overall in the special teams DVOA metric, behind only the Minnesota Vikings.

Kicker Tyler Bass leads the NFL with 101 points scored buoyed by a 96 percent field goal conversion rate. Return specialist Greg Dortch has the fifth-most punt return yards (185) and ninth-most kick return yards (699).

In coverage, the Bills have allowed the fewer punt return yards (46) against in the NFL. They rank 10th in opponent's kick return average (26.6).

Special teams could prove to be the ultimate decider when the Chiefs visit on Thanksgiving night. Kansas City is 30th in special teams DVOA.

NFL Buffalo Bills special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Highmark Stadium

We all loved The Ralph for one reason or another, but the Bills' new stadium has been a blessing for Western New York and its beloved football team.

Highmark Stadium, which opened to heavy fanfare, has been just what Buffalo needs in terms of a home venue. The game day experience is a much more comfortable one for fans, and the grass field is stunning to see in person.

Sure the video boards are puny, and there are a couple areas that need some extra dressing, but, overall, Highmark Stadium is solid. Most importantly, it ensures the Bills will remain part of the community for generations to come.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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