For the fourth time since 2019, the Buffalo Bills will be playing on Thanksgiving. They have won the past three, knocking off the Detroit Lions in 2022, the New Orleans Saints in 2021, and the Dallas Cowboys in 2019.

This year, they will have arguably their toughest challenge of the season as they host the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo is currently 9-1 and holds the top spot in the AFC, making this a crucial game for both teams as they fight for playoff positioning.

A win for either team will also end the talk about a "soft schedule." Both the Bills and Chiefs come in on hot streaks, but their recent opponents haven't been much of a challenge. That criticism won't apply after this game, and for the Bills, they could be the ones to secure the victory if the following three bold predictions come true.

Josh Allen silences the critics

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen throws a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past couple of weeks, Josh Allen has started to hear some criticism. He hasn't looked as sharp as we're accustomed to seeing and had multiple interceptions in the win over the Miami Dolphins. This week isn't ideal for him to put up elite numbers with nasty weather incoming.

That said, Allen can still silence the critics with a strong performance. Don't look for him to throw for 300 yards, but instead, watch for Allen to pick apart the Kansas City defense with short routes while sprinkling in plenty of rushing. By the time the game ends, Allen will have reminded everyone why he's a former MVP by rushing for at least 75 yards while completing 70 percent of his passing attempts.

James Cook rushes for 150 yards

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The weather might not favor the passing game in this one, but it could help someone such as James Cook. The Buffalo running back comes into this game with 1,060 yards and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said the No. 1 priority needs to be slowing him down. In this bold prediction, that doesn't happen as Cook runs the ball at least 25 times and winds up with 150 yards.

Jim Leonhard, Bills defense keep Chiefs under 20 points

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during a preseason game against the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the past three games, the Buffalo defense has not surrendered a single touchdown. They've also been going against backup quarterbacks, which is why their streak is likely to end on Thursday. That doesn't mean, however, that the flood gates will open.

While it's true that Patrick Mahomes is an elite quarterback, Leonhard knows him well from his two seasons in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos. Leonhard was part of a defensive staff that kept Mahomes in check, although they only played against Mahomes twice during Leonhard's tenure. Still, that should give the Bills faith that Leonhard will have a solid plan, plus he will be aided by the weather. That's why this final bold prediction has the Chiefs being held to fewer than 20 points.

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