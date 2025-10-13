Mistake on game's first snap puts Bills in early hole vs. Falcons in Atlanta
In the wake of an uncharacteristically sloppy game last week, the Buffalo Bills were committed all week to cleaning things up. Oops.
On the first snap of their Monday Night Football visit to the Atlanta Falcons, the Bills negated a forced fumble with a defensive penalty and ultimately gave up a touchdown drive.
MORE: After Atlanta, only Super Bowl LX site remains on Josh Allen's bucket list
The Falcons started the game with hand-off to star running back Bijan Robinson to the left. After a three-yard gain he was tackled by linebackers Shaq Thompson and Dorian Williams. The sandwich tackle dislodged the ball and it bounded downfield where cornerback Christian Benford fell on it at Atlanta's 46-yard line.
But instead a turnover in plus-territory, the play was wiped up by defensive end Greg Rousseau lining up offside. After a couple of completions from quarterback Michael Penix to receiver Drake London, backup running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 21-yard run in which he steamrolled Bills' safety Taylor Rapp at the goal line.
MORE: NHL Commissioner hints at Winter Classic returning to Bills' stadium in near future
The Bills overcame another penalty — offensive holding — to score a touchdown on their first drive to tie the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
The Bills' run defense figured to get a boost from the return of Ed Oliver, but so far no such luck.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —