Josh Allen disgusted by Bills' 'piss-poor' performance in upset loss to Patriots
How do you lose an NFL game as an 8-point favorite? At home at Highmark Stadium? On "white out" night? Before a national TV audience on Sunday Night Football?
In the not-so-subtle words of Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, you simply play "piss-poor offense."
It took the Bills' sloppiest game recent memory - three turnovers and 11 penalties - and a 52-yard field goal by the New England Patriots with :15 remaining, but Buffalo is undefeated no more. They lost a stunner to the Pats, 23-20.
The Bills committed three turnovers for a margin of minus-2, their first time being negative in that department in an NFL-record 27 consecutive games.
"We played sloppy," Allen said after the game. "You're not going to win if you turn the ball over three times, including once in our Red Zone and once in theirs. That's just bad football. It's piss-poor offense."
The Bills lost both the turnover margin and the final score in a game for the first time since Nov. 13, 2023.
Allen was credited for two of the mistakes. He collided with tight end Dawson Knox on mistimed ball-handling error for a fumble in the first quarter. That snapped a streak of not losing a fumble that extended to almost 700 snaps. The next fumble - by receiver Keon Coleman after a short catch inside Buffalo's 10-yard line - came just five plays later. Allen then threw late and over the middle of the field and Pats' cornerback Marcus Jones picked it off at New England's 10 to spoil a prime scoring opportunity.
