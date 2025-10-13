After Atlanta, only Super Bowl LX site remains on Josh Allen's bucket list
Josh Allen grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan in little Firebaugh, California, about 150 miles from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the Niners play now.
After his and the Buffalo Bills' Monday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Allen will only have one NFL stadium to visit, and Levi's Stadium happens to be the site of Super Bowl 60.
Allen said during Thursday's press conference that going to all 32 NFL stadiums was a bucket list item as a kid and that it's surreal that he's still doing it to this day.
"Just checking them off the list, you know?" Allen said. "It's pretty cool to me."
Allen and the Bills were scheduled to head to Levi's Stadium to play the 49ers in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to move to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, after Santa Clara sports were shut down due to health restrictions.
In the 2020 matchup, Allen threw for 375 yards, the sixth-most in a game in his career, and four touchdowns as the Bills throttled the 49ers 34-24 on December 7, 2020.
Now in the present, Allen will look to shake off a sloppy performance that was commonplace throughout Buffalo in its previous game against the New England Patriots. He'll do so inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the second-to-last NFL stadium he'll have visited.
It'd be a storybook scenario if Allen were to take the Bills to Santa Clara and win them their first Super Bowl at the place where his childhood team plays today and do so while checking off an item from his bucket list.
