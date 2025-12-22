Breakout performance from Bills' defender may help jumpstart underperforming unit

Greg Rousseau put on a show for the Buffalo Bills during their win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The former first-round edge rusher has been criticized for underperforming throughout much of his first year since signing a lucrative contract extension worth an average annual value of $20 million per season.

But in Week 16, Rousseau was at his best, which is an excellent sign for the Bills moving forward.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breakout effort

Rousseau’s performance against the Browns was his most productive of the season and helped Buffalo close the deal on their fourth straight win. The 25-year-old finished his monstrous effort with 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback pressures, seven QB hits and two tackles for loss. His 2.5 sacks were the second-most he's recorded in a single game throughout his career, while his 32.1% quarterback pressure rate, per NFL Pro, equaled his best in a single game this season.

It wasn't just the production that was impressive. Many of the impactful plays made by Rousseau on Sunday came down the stretch as the game still hung in the balance.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) carries the ball as Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Massive impact

His first big play came with 6 minutes 22 seconds remaining in the first half, when he sacked Browns backup quarterback Dillon Gabriel on a third-and-goal from the four-yard line. Gabriel was in the game for starter Shedeur Sanders, who had to exit briefly due to a hand injury. The sack created a two-yard loss and led to a Cleveland field goal, which made it a 10-point game.

Rousseau later came through with a handful of game-changing efforts during the second half, including three with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

With 5 minutes 8 seconds remaining in the game, Rousseau burst through the line of scrimmage to sack Sanders on a fourth-and-2, creating a 13-yard loss and turning the ball back over to the Bills’ offense at the Browns’ 44-yard line.

Then, on Cleveland’s final drive of the game, he split a sack with safety Jordan Poyer on a first-and-10 with 2 minutes 37 seconds remaining before helping put the finishing touches on the win seconds later.

On a second-and-18 with 2 minutes 1 second remaining, Rousseau applied pressure on Sanders, forcing a throwaway that drew a penalty for intentional grounding. It helped lead to a punt, and the Browns wouldn’t get the ball back after the Bills converted a first down on the ensuing possession to seal the game.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) greets Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) after defeating the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Looking ahead

It was a truly dominant performance from Rousseau, who took over the game in its most critical moments to help the Bills pull out a gritty victory. But now the question will be whether or not he can use the momentum he built against Cleveland and carry it through the Bills’ final two games of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Rousseau sacks Sanders on 4th down!



BUFvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/z33zwJBCVu — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Buffalo desperately needs Rousseau to come alive, as its pass rush has faded as the season has progressed. The Bills began the year applying ample pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but they have since seen their front four struggle to replicate that level of impact over the past several weeks.

With that said, with Rousseau coming off his best effort of the 2025 campaign, his counterpart, fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa, appearing fully healthy, and the free-agent addition of EDGE Matthew Judon, there is newfound hope that this unit can turn things around and return to being a strength of the defense moving forward.

And what a boon that would be for this team as it nears its latest championship chase.

