Bills' 'breakout' performer covering for Beane's pedestrian offseason additions
The Buffalo Bills signed second-tier free-agent wide receiver Joshua Palmer and drafted tight end Jackson Hawes in Round 5.
General manager Brandon Beane and Co. also took a flier on former second-round receiver Elijah Moore, but those were the full extent of their offseason additions to the offensive skill positions.
Tight up against the salary cap, the Bills were primarily looking internally for improvements, and tight end Dalton Kincaid has delivered early and often.
“Here's a guy, coming out of last season, that was questioned a little bit, and his work ethic has, I think, really speaks volumes for who he is," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on late Monday afternoon in Orchard Park.
From his Week 1 touchdown to his 100-yard receiving game in Week 5, Kincaid has emerged as the Bills' leader with 287 yards and three TD receptions.
"The results are a result of his hard work. So he is highly competitive, driven, wants to be as good as he can be. I think every catch he makes, you kind of feel that with you see the passion that comes out. I love watching him. It's fun," said McDermott.
With Bleacher Report naming "Every NFL Team's Biggest Breakout Player After 5 Weeks" on Wednesday, it's no surprise to see Kincaid representing Buffalo.
"The 2023 first-round pick has already set a new career high with three touchdown catches in five games, and he has zero drops while hauling in 20 of the 24 passes thrown his way. He's also coming off a career-best 108 yards against the Patriots and is Buffalo's leading receiver thus far." — Brad Gagnon
Meanwhile, Palmer and Moore have combined for 238 receiving yards on 16 catches. Although Hawes has been productive early, he's played a limited role as a receiver. Kincaid's breakout, however, has made the newcomers somewhat of an afterthought. It's a pleasant development for the Bills through the first one-third of the schedule.
The forward leap in Year 3 comes following a disappointing sophomore season for the former No. 25 overall draft pick.
Fighting through a knee injury during the season's second half, Kincaid finished the 2024 campaign with 448 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He caught fewer than 60 percent of targets over 13 regular season appearances.
Kincaid's "sophomore slump" was punctuated by dropping a fourth-down desperation heave from Josh Allen in the closing minutes of the 2024 AFC Championship Game.
