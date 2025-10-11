Former Bills' starter 'back in the building' much to Sean McDermott's delight
He's still working his way back to full health, and he's doing it with the team that drafted him in 2020.
After four seasons as a Buffalo Bills' starter, wide receiver Gabe Davis left for the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. He signed a three-year contract reportedly worth $39 million, but the Jaguars cut ties after a disastrous 2024 season that ended with Davis undergoing meniscus surgery.
While trying to return to playing form, Davis remained a free agent throughout the summer before finally landing back home in a practice squad role prior to the start of the regular season.
The 26-year-old Davis has been on the practice squad Injured Reserve list since arriving, but that may change later this season.
"He's working through his own set of injuries, naturally, with the IR designation, but, overall, it's been good to have him back in the building," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during his weekly appearance on WGR's The Extra Point Show.
One has to think that once the wide receiver reaches full health, the Bills will insert him into the mix, potentially taking a gameday jersey from Tyrell Shavers. Although he's not accustomed to playing special teams, Davis possesses a blocking ability that increases his value when not running routes.
With the Bills seemingly unable to consistently stretch the field with the long ball, Davis may be able to provide a boost in that area of the passing game. He averaged 16.7 yards per reception and 6.7 TD catches per season as a Bill. His rapport with quarterback Josh Allen was top tier.
"It's been good [to have Davis back]. It's been really good. It's good to see him and kind of get back together again a little bit here," said McDermott.
"Big Game" Gabe is back in town, and it's only a matter of time before he's suiting up for the Bills again in a big game.
