Once-immune Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills suddenly infected by turnover bug
Remember waaaaaay back when, when some of us were touting Josh Allen for another MVP and looking down the road at a potential Buffalo Bills' undefeated season? Guilty.
Believe it or not, that was only nine days ago. Two losses — and a bushel of ugly mistakes — can do a lot to harpoon momentum and alter projections.
Entering the New England Patriots game at Highmark Stadium in Week 5, the Bills were 4-0 and taking care of the football at a record pace. They went 26 consecutive games without losing the turnover battle, but then Allen bumped into Dawson Knox for a fumble in the backfield and the sloppy flood gates opened.
After committing 11 penalties and three turnovers in the loss to the Pats, Allen and the Bills promised to be re-focused after the uncharacteristic performance. But instead, Greg Rousseau lined up offside on the first snap in Atlanta to negate a fumble recovery.
It got worse from there. The Bills were again sloppy, with another eight penalties and two more turnovers (to none for the Falcons). Allen threw two interceptions in a game for the first time since Week 10 of 2024. The Bills were held below 20 points for the first time this season. They have now lost the turnover battle in consecutive weeks, not surprisingly leading to two defeats.
"It sucks when two-thirds of your team is doing their job and the offense is not pulling its weight," Allen said after the 24-14 loss. "We gotta get in the film room and learn from our mistakes and move on."
If there is good news, it's that most of the Bills' mistakes are self-inflicted. In the last two games they've committed 19 penalties and five turnovers.
In other words, it's the perfect time for their BYE week.
